FRIENDS PARODY (THE ONE WITH THE PUPPETS) to Premiere at Theatre Row This November

Rockefeller Productions will 'PIVOT!' from their current record-breaking musical, Disney's Winnie the Pooh, to offer another audience favorite - the debut of Friends Parody (The One with the Puppets) written by Doug Kmiotek and directed by Michael Hull. The show will make its World Premiere on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Joey is trying to land the role of a lifetime, Phoebe is writing a new song, Ross is chasing after Rachel and Monica just broke up with Richard. Friends Parody (The One With The Puppets) lampoons iconic "Friends" sitcom moments - with puppets! Set in 1990s New York City, this show is packed full of coffee breaks, smelly cats, couch pivots, catchphrases and a group of friends that will be there for you!

The cast features Zachary W. Desmond (New York: Friends with Albert) as Chandler; Luke Dombroski (National Tour: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody) as Joey; Liz Neitge (Regional: West Side Story) as Monica; Vicki Oceguera (National Tour: Jim Henson's Dinosaur Trian Live) as Phoebe; Sebastiano Ricci (PBS Kid's Donkey Hodie) as Ross; Erin Ulman (National Tour That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody) as Rachel and Kaitlyn Lunardi (New York: Click on Me). The creative team includes Peter Brown (Lead Puppet Builder), Robert Croghan (Puppet Costumes), Cedwan Hooks (Puppet Maquettes), Matthew Herman & David Goldstein (Scenic Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), and Mason Huse (Stage Manager).

Jonathan Rockefeller and Rockefeller Productions's That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody was acclaimed by critics and audiences all around the country. Critic's raved, "So much felt-covered joy." Out; "The Ultimate Golden Girls experience" Bust Magazine; "Classy and Sassy! Sashay on over to the theatre and check out his laugh-out-loud parody" Gay City News. Currently Rockefeller Productions is embracing the challenge of reimaging Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation for a new audience by bringing it to life on stage in puppet form. The company has garnered global accolades from critics and audiences alike for its production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, with 14 productions playing on four continents. An extended run of the show in New York City culminated in Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations, as did their production of Paddington Gets in a Jam, which tours China and the US later this year. Other projects include Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, which plays on three continents, Mr. Men and Little Miss Show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the award-winning short film, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, written by preeminent author/illustrator Eric Carle.

DETAILS:

Friends Parody (The One with the Puppets)

Written by Doug Kmiotek--Directed by Michael Hull

Presented by Rockefeller Productions

Performances begin on Friday, November 5, 2021

Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street

Performance Schedules

Wednesday - Friday at 7 pm; Sunday at 3 pm

Running time is 85 minutes, no intermission

For more information and to purchase tickets:

www.FriendsParody.com