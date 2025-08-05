FOREST HIGH AND THE GLITCH IN THE SYSTEM to be Presented at Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Forest High and the Glitch in the System, a new musical by Adam Spedding and Ray Jeffrey, will open Off- Broadway in May 2026.

Spedding directs, with music direction by Matt Everingham, choreography by Ashley Lenox West and technical direction by Molloy. The musical will be presented at The Players Theatre from May 7th through June 7th 2026.

Lily's last year of high school is just beginning, but between a dictatorial teacher and a broken father, she feels like she's lost control of her life. So when her Best Friend Mudd tells her about a mysterious boarding school in the woods that's said to be exclusively student run, Lily knows she must find a way in. Yet, is this mysterious school really the escape she craves, or has she traded one puppeteer for another? A concept EP is set to be released later this year.