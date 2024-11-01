FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Enters Final Weekend of Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Including this evening at 8PM, there are only five more performances left to see Gerard Alessandrini's FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song Off-Broadway at THEATER555 (555 West 42nd Street).The Tony award-winning musical parody or Broadway shows and stars will be performed Friday, November 1st at 8PM, Saturday, November 2nd at 3PM and 8PM and Sunday, November 3rd at 3PM and will take its final bow on Sunday, November 3rd at 7:30 PM. For tickets and information, visit: FORBIDDENBROADWAY.NYC FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song is produced by Eric Krebs, John Freedson and Harriet Yellin.

Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell's Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there are sendups of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version also roasts the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini's recent Forbidden Sondheim.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song will be opening at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach for a limited engagement on December 28th.

Featured in the cast are Chris Collins-Pisano (Jersey Boys), Danny Hayward (Finding Neverland), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Sister Act) and Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story). Fred Barton, Forbidden Broadway's original 1982 music director rounds out the cast as Musical Director/Pianist.

In addition to Mr. Alessandrini, and choreographer Mr. McIntyre, the creative team is Fred Barton (musical director)), Glenn Bassett (set design) Dustin Cross (costume design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), Ian Joseph (hair and wig design), Peter R. Feuchtwanger (production supervisor), Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager) Rosalie Kaplan (assistant stage manager) and Michael Cassara (casting).

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has been an essential part of the fabric of the New York theatre scene since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition, lampooning the Broadway shows and stars of the day, who stopped by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. In the over 40 years since, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desk Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, and a Special Tony Award along the way.

