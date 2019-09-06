FOR COLORED GIRLS... Extends Through November 24 At The Public Theater

The Public Theater announced an extension today for the major New York revival of FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF, written by legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange.

Directed by Obie Award winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Camille A. Brown, FOR COLORED GIRLS begins performances on Tuesday, October 8 in The Public's Martinson Hall, with a Joseph Papp Free Preview performance on Thursday, October 10 and an official press opening on Tuesday, October 22. This powerful revival has been extended one week and will now run through Sunday, November 24.

The complete cast of FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF features Celia Chevalier (Lady in Brown), Danaya Esperanza (Lady in Orange), Jayme Lawson (Lady in Red), Adrienne C. Moore (Lady in Yellow), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), and Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), with Sasha Allen joining the company as Lady in Blue, replacing the previously announced Jocelyn Bioh who withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.

A groundbreaking work in modern American theater, FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF returns to The Public for the first time since it premiered in 1976, before its breakthrough run on Broadway. Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism. Obie Award winner Leah C. Gardiner directs this seminal work that speaks to our world today about women's struggles, strength, desires, resilience, and the sanctified magic of love and possibility.

The original production of FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF premiered at The Public in 1976 in the Anspacher Theater with direction by Oz Scott, choreography by Paula Moss, and featured Ntozake Shange as Lady in Orange. The production won the 1977 Obie Award for Distinguished Production. The play transferred to Broadway later that year, where it was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play and Trazana Beverley received the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress.

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF will feature an all-women of color creative team with scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and original composition by Martha Redbone.

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF begins performances in The Public's Martinson Hall on Tuesday, October 8 with an official press opening on Tuesday, October 22. This major New York revival has been extended one week and will now run through Sunday, November 24.

Continuing The Public's mission to make great theater accessible to all, the Joseph Papp Free Preview Initiative will continue this fall; free tickets to the preview on Thursday, October 10 will be available beginning October 3 via TodayTix mobile lottery, and on October 10 via the lottery in the lobby of The Public Theater, with entries starting at 11 a.m. and winners drawn at 12 p.m. (noon).

Public Theater Partner and Supporter tickets are available now. Single tickets, starting at $75, can be accessed by calling (212) 967-7555, visiting PublicTheater.org, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.

The performance schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (There is no 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, October 12 or Saturday, November 9. There is no 8:00 p.m. performance on Sunday, November 17).

The open captioning performance will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. The audio described performance will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17. ASL performances will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit PublicTheater.org.





