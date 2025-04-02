F.O.M.O to Have World Premiere at Theatre Row in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This April 13th at 2 PM, the show "F.O.M.O." will have its world premiere at the Off-Broadway venue, Theatre Row, located in the heart of Times Square, New York City.

The show is part of the United Solo Theatre Festival, an international event where artists from around the globe come to New York to perform. Even major celebrities like Ian McKellen and David Duchovny have participated in past editions.

Created by the Argentine performer Juan Pablo Mendive, who also makes his debut as a director, F.O.M.O. explores the origins of Bitcoin and blockchain, the mystery surrounding its creation, and how this revolutionary technology-originally designed for other purposes-has also been used by speculators.

What is Bitcoin? Who is Satoshi Nakamoto? What are you really buying when you invest in it? Are you chasing getting rich fast, or are you investing in a long-term store of value?These are some of the questions the show dares to unpack in front of the audience.

Bitcoin has become a cultural phenomenon-but not without controversy. Some associate it with memecoins: volatile cryptocurrencies that have created fortunes overnight, only to destroy them just as fast. Many have chased them and lost everything. Others made money, only to be consumed by greed, and others walked away in time with life-changing gains.

In the crypto world, one phrase echoes loudly: "Only invest what you can afford to lose." The international Norwegian actor, Jonas Kobberdal (@koberddal), brings his immense talent to portray the role of Enoch, a young adult who decides to risk everything in pursuit of being a crypto millionaire.

Step out of your comfort zone. Break free from your algorithm and experience this revolutionary moment in history by being a witness to the first theatre show about Bitcoin.

