F. Murray Abraham & More to Star in BECKETT BRIEFS at Irish Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed dates, casting, and the creative team for Beckett Briefs, three short plays by Samuel Beckett and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly. Beckett Briefs will begin previews January 15, 2025, with opening night set for January 26, for a limited run through March 9, 2025, on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

The cast of Beckett Briefs will include Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Roger Dominic Casey (Aristocrats), Kate Forbes (A Touch of the Poet), and Sarah Street (Molly Sweeney).

Beckett Briefs will feature scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (On Beckett), costume design by Orla Long (The Beacon), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (A Child's Christmas in Wales), sound design by M. Florian Staab (Philadelphia, Here I Come!), and sound design & original music by Tony Award winner Ryan Rumery (Stereophonic). Jeff Davolt (The Dead, 1904) is the Production Stage Manager, and Shanna Allison (The Saviour) is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Three short plays by Samuel Beckett that run the gamut of existence from birth to the afterlife, presented on a single bill.

Not I – “Practically speechless…. all her days.”

A non-verbal woman, who was abandoned by her parents at birth and lives an uneventful life until the age of 70, suddenly hears voices and realizes it's herself speaking.

Not I will feature Sarah Street.

Play – “We were not long together when she smelt a rat.”

Eternally together in the afterlife and locked in their urns, a man, his wife, and his mistress relay the sordid details of their love triangle.

Play will feature Roger Dominic Casey, Kate Forbes, and Sarah Street.

Krapp's Last Tape – “Perhaps my best years are gone…But I wouldn't want them back. Not with the fire in me now. No, I wouldn't want them back”

Krapp (F. Murray Abraham), an aged man, reviews his life with the assistance of his younger self heard on autobiographical tape recordings.

Krapp's Last Tape will feature F. Murray Abraham.

The performance schedule for Beckett Briefs is as follows: Wednesday-Saturday at 7pm; Wednesdays & Saturdays at 2pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no public performance on Sunday January 26.

Comments