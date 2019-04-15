Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony Nominee Walter Willison, Part 1

We are going two by two today because we are talking, in two parts, to Two by Two star, Tony nominee Walter Willison.

In Part 1 of our interview with Walter, we look back on his beginnings in California, followed by the touring life, before appearing in such Broadway shows as Norman, Is That You, Two by Two, Pippin, Wild and Wonderful, and Grand Hotel.

Walter pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he became one of the industry's most productive juveniles, what it was like being directed by George Abbott, and why you should never turn your back on Danny Kaye!

Also, Walter shines the spotlight on Maureen Stapleton, Vivian Vance, and Larry Kert!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

