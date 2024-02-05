Et Alia Theater to Present UNTIL DARK by Federica Borlenghi This Month

Et Alia Theater will present Until Dark by Federica Borlenghi, a new play that reflects consent and the intricacies of sisterhood, while testing its ties and boundaries.

To celebrate this, the Et Alia Company will host a small gathering after the performance. Refreshments and a chance to meet the cast and other creatives to discuss the play. Please contact Matt at info@jaymichaelsarts.com for further details and reservations.

When Cass is accused of a heinous crime, her sister Jackie - a promising criminal defense attorney - decides to take over the case. But when Lisa, their other sister, shows up in town for solidarity, she realizes there is more to the allegations than what she was told.

The run continues as follows:

Friday, February 16 @ 7:00 pm

Saturday, February, 17 @ 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 18 @ 7:00 pm

Thursday, February 22 @ 7:00 pm

Friday, February 23 @ 7:00 pm

Saturday, February, 24 @ 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 25 @ 3:00 pm

Thursday, February 29 @ 7:00pm

Friday, March 1 @ 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 2 @ 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 3 @ 3:00 pm

at Out of the Box Theatrics, 154 Christopher Street #1E, New York City. Click Here

Cast features Maria Müller as Cass; Giorgia Valenti as Jackie; and Luísa Galatti as Lisa (Covi Loveridge Brannan and Ana Moioli, alternates). Production written & directed by Federica Borlenghi (winner, Et Alia Theater Lab, 2023)

Produced by Et Alia Theater

Co-Produced by Mo Shah & Kavita Shah

Dramaturg & Associate Producer: Covi Loveridge Brannan

Stage Manager: Skye Pallo Ross

Associate Director: Isabel Criado

Set & Properties Designer: Andrés López-Alicea

Assistant Set & Properties Designer: Gabriel G. Díaz Flores

Lighting Designer: Adrian Yuen

Assistant Lighting Designer: Em Stripling

Costume Designer: Federica Borlenghi

Deck Manager: Julia D'Angelo

Founded by international women in New York, Et Alia Theater champions multicultural, women-centered storytelling in the performing arts and fosters a community of mutual support. By providing performance programs and artistic opportunities that welcome, support, and showcase international women artists in New York, Et Alia offers an empathetic creative space for people adapting to a new social environment.