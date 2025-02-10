Ephraim Birney and Joel Meyers to Star in AS TIME GOES BY At 154 Christopher Street

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Time Goes By will run at 154 Christopher Street from Saturday, March 1 through Sunday, March 23, with an opening night of Sunday, March 9. As Time Goes By is a new two-person play written by Danny Brown, directed by Noah Eisenberg, and produced by Out of the Box Theatrics in association with Ice Berg Productions. The production will star Ephraim Birney (Chester Bailey at Irish Rep) as Adam and Joel Meyers (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as David.

After their Grindr hook-up is snowed in, Adam and David Are forced to do the unimaginable: learn each other's names. Trapped in a post-coital snow globe, they exchange quips and digs in a misguided attempt to connect. As they confront their insecurities and shared identity as gay Jewish men, they begin to expose their tightest-held secrets. Will they part ways unscathed, or does sharing yourself with an unexpected stranger mean more than you bargained for?

As Time Goes By will feature scenic design by Baron E. Pugh, costume design by Jess Gersz, sound design by Ryan O'Dea, lighting design by Eric Norbury, props supervision by Rose Goodman, intimacy coordination by Kimi Handa Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office / Charlie Hano, CSA. Emily Duncan will serve as Production Manager, Abi Rowe will serve as Production Stage Manager and Sarah Samonte will serve as Assistant State Manager. The play is produced by Out of the Box Theatrics in association with Ice Berg Productions.

