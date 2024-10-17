Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces New Youngblood Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Studio Theatre's Youngblood has announced new members for the 2024-2025 season: Morgan Barnes-Whitehead, Stefani Kuo, Abigail C. Onwunali, Fernando Buzhar Segall, and Matt Shvyrkov.

Now in its 31st year, Youngblood serves as a creative home for the next generation of theatre artists. Youngblood provides artistic guidance, peer support, regular feedback and a fertile development environment, which allows member playwrights to hone their skills and explore their craft. The group also provides exposure to the public and the press, professional outreach to the industry, and opportunities for production and publication.

“We were blown away by the demand for spots this year - there are so few opportunities for writers at the beginning of their careers, and it's a heartbreaker that we can't work with more of them. But after processing a record 275 applications, we're so excited to start working with these five incredible writers and can't wait to see what they bring to the group over the next few years,” said RJ Tolan, Program Director of Youngblood.

The new writers will be joining the returning Youngblood members: jose sebastian alberdi, Lyndsey Bourne, Brysen Boyd, Libby Carr, Edison Ventura Mata Diaz, K'yana Faulkner-Smith, Dylan Guerra, Justice Hehir, Lily Houghton, Renae Jarrett, Anchuli Felicia King, Nadja Leonhard-Hooper, kaia lyons, Hanna Novak, Charlie Oh, Ife Olujobi, Phanésia Pharel, Audley Puglisi, Nia Akilah Robinson, Eliana Theologides Rodriguez, Holly Settoon, Marissa Joyce Stamps, Graham Techler, Danny Tejera, May Treuhaft-Ali, Susan Yassky, and Celeste Yim.

The graduating playwrights, who will complete their tenure in the group this month, are Harron Atkins, Ava Geyer, Miz Hashimoto, and Sam Mueller. Several recent grads will have one more chance to have their work seen in November's installment of the Youngblood Sunday Brunch, a recurring short play series by the writers of Youngblood. This year's Brunch season will kick off on Sunday, November 3rd, and continue on one Sunday a month throughout the season. There will be additional readings and workshops from the collective during the 2024/25 season to be announced at a later date.

Playwrights whose professional careers began in the Youngblood program have gone on to success at the highest levels of the industry, including recent accolades for Annie Baker, Martyna Majok, Sanaz Toossi, Lloyd Suh, Sylvia Khoury, Will Arbery, Clare Barron, and Amy Herzog. Youngblood playwrights have been honored with Pulitzer Prizes, Obie Awards, MacArthur Fellowships, Tony Award nominations, Outer Critics Circle Awards, Drama Desk Awards, and Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award nominations.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Morgan Barnes-Whitehead is a playwright, dramaturg, and educator originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan and now based in New York City. She received her BA and MA from Bard College ('21 and '22), studying playwriting and teaching respectively. As a theatre administrator, she has worked at Page 73 and National Black Theatre. Her work has been produced by New Perspectives Theatre as a member of their Women's Work Short Play Lab and by Harlem 9 as a 2024 cohort member of 24 Hours in Harlem.

Stefani Kuo 郭佳怡 is a poet/playwright/performer and native of Hong Kong and Taiwan. She received her B.A. from Yale and her M.F.A. in Playwriting from the Yale School of Drama. Her play on the Hong Kong protests, Final Boarding Call, was the winner of the 2021 Lead Ryan Fund for Emerging Women Writers' Prize. Her play Wake was presented in the Yale Langston Hughes Festival 2022. Her play Pearl's Beauty Salon was produced in May 2024 as part of the Yale Carlotta Festival. She has been commissioned by The Atlantic Theater, Ensemble Studio Theater, Roundhouse Theater, Yangtze Repertory Theater. Her work in creative non-fiction has appeared in The New York Times. As a performer, she was most recently seen in Arlington by Enda Walsh, directed by Bobbin Ramsey, as well as her one woman show Moonie at the Yale Cabaret.

Abigail C. Onwunali. Acting - Broadway: JaJa's African Hair Braiding (Manhattan Theater Club). Off Broadway: The Half-God of Rainfall (New York Theater Workshop), Bloodwork (National Black Theater). Regional: Sojourners (The Huntington) Education: The David Geffen School of Drama at Yale; also, an acting fellow of Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad Mentorship Program. Awards: Recipient of the 2022 Princess Grace Award. Onwunali is a multifaceted Nigerian-American artist known for her versatility and passion. Her play, Jewel, was one of Red Bull Theater's Short New Play Festival winners, and her slam poems have been viewed worldwide. She is currently a playwriting resident at Liberation Theater Company.

Fernando Buzhar Segall is an NYC-based writer from Brazil, where he spent his formative years working as a clown and actor. His writing has been described as “hiding the veggies”, using farce and clown traditions to explore deeper social and political issues. Full length plays: Saudades (readings/workshops at: American Stages, The NYC Brazilian Embassy, LPAC, BrickLab. Grants: NYC City Artist Corps, Brooklyn Arts Fund. World premiere at JACK summer of 2023), The World's Most Boring Murder (world premiere at The Players Theatre, summer of ‘24), The Devil and The Candlemaker (finalist at “Druids New Writing Scripts 2024”, “Playwright's First 2024” and at Emerson's play development program ‘24, Reading at Valdez Theatre Conference 24). His short plays have been performed at over a dozen theatres across NY, Illinois, and Texas. Fernando has two screenplays in development with Brazilian production company Nexus Cinema & Video and is the official translator of Lynn Nottage and Itamar Moses' works to Portuguese. He holds two BFAs from NYU and an MFA from Columbia University.

Matt Shvyrkov is a playwright originally from a double-wide trailer deep in the swampy backwoods of deep red North Florida. His work has been produced/supported/otherwise recognized by The Barrow Group, Dixon Place, The Tank, The Strides Collective, Monument Theatre Company, and Austin Film Festival, among others. He is a current member of EST/Youngblood and teaches playwriting/screenwriting at Tusculum University. MFA: NYU Tisch School of the Arts; BA: University of South Florida.

ABOUT Ensemble Studio Theatre

Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) is a Hell's Kitchen based, Off-Broadway theatre focused on the development of new work and voices since its founding by Curt Dempster in 1968. For over 55 years, EST has developed thousands of new American plays and has grown into a company of over 600 actors, directors, playwrights, designers, and stage managers. EST's mission is to develop and produce original, provocative, and authentic new work. A dynamic community committed to a collaborative process, EST is dedicated to inclusion across all aspects of identity and perspective, including but not limited to race, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, sexuality, physical or mental ability, physical or mental health, and recovery, while acknowledging and working to end systemic marginalization and oppression at all levels of its organization. EST discovers and nurtures new voices and supports artists throughout their creative lives. This extraordinary support and commitment to inclusivity are essential to yield extraordinary work.

ABOUT EST/YOUNGBLOOD

Youngblood (RJ Tolan, Program Director) is EST's Obie Award-winning, Drama Desk-cited collective of emerging professional playwrights, providing artistic guidance, peer support, regular feedback and a fertile production environment which allows playwrights to hone their skills and explore their craft. Since 1993, Youngblood has fostered dozens of playwrights who've gone on to acclaimed careers in theatre, television, and film, and the group continues to serve as a creative home for the next generation of theater artists.

