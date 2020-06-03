Shutdown Streaming
Encore Virtual Play Reading Of TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION Dedicated In Memory Of George Floyd

Article Pixel Jun. 3, 2020  



In light of the recent incident with George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Riant Theatre is having an Encore Virtual Online Play Reading on Zoom of TRUTH AND RECONCILIATIONS by C. M. Blaine and Directed by Van Dirk Fisher on Thursday, June 4th at 8:00pm EST (U.S. and Canada). Register in advance for this Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VDyH6jJOS8mxEO6rPMhDhg

When the only thing you lived for is gone, how do you forgive?

The cast includes: Nejla K. Hubbard as Anita Harris, L. C. Newman as Sister Mary Marie Duggan, Cassandra Newman* as Liz White and Marsha-Ann Hay as the Reader. * Actors Equity Member.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL visit https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-jocunda-music-film-theatre-festival.html

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series visit https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=online_play_reading_series_on_zoom

To MAKE A DONATION: https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=sponorship_opportunities


