Elise Maurine Milner Will Debut APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR in April

Elise Maurine Milner, Off Broadway playwright with Hanging Cow Productions, is at it again with her 17th all original, dramatic script... a brand new play debuting at the American Theater of Actors April 8-13, 2025. "Appropriate Behavior" is one of the most intense and raw plays she has ever created. Milner, who has successfully produced hits such as 'Angels Among Us,' 'All We Really Know is That We Exist,' and 'All Because of Infidelity,' tackles the honest and sometimes heartbreaking subject of the dysfunctional family and the psychological and physical consequences of everyone in its wake. The play stars up and comers Bria Mccauley, David Boldt, Constance Christie, Sunny Makwana, Jeniece Brown, Ty Norris, David Selig, Michele Evans, and Stephanie Sottile with assistant direction by Victoria Krase, directed by Elise Maurine Milner.

When you are pushed to the limit, rational decisions don’t come easy. When Deena Moreland, a young promising college student now drop-out (unbeknownst to her extremely dysfunctional family) returns home optimistically with surprising news after a mental breakdown following a social media post that accidentally went viral, she finds "home" a much worse situation than when she left. Having to confront her emotionally debilitating parents, her codependent older brother, and her unevolved friends, how will she find her appropriate place in a world filled with not only people who don’t understand HER, but who don’t understand THEMSELVES?

Milner, who was raised in an alcoholic home, draws from her very personal experiences of having to navigate, come to terms with, and heal from childhood traumas. "We live in a digital society now where everyone prefers to present their best selves and lives online, but behind the scenes, things are often very different in reality for most of us. I wanted to explore an honest portrayal of what some of us have lived through and healed from and how our upbringing has such a profound effect on who we become, and whether we repeat or break those patterns of dysfunction." The play also explores the perils of the internet and how the fall out of viral media can be extremely damaging to people, especially when not by choice. The play, full of sharp and edgy dialogue by well developed characters, Milner takes the audience through a journey they won't forget. With a shock ending to boot, the play is for mature audiences only for language and adult themes. No one under 16 will be admitted without a parent or guardian.

