Egg & Spoon To Present Alexander Perez's RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE At A.R.T./New York

Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective will present the World Premiere of Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle, a new comedy by Alexander Perez (Vibe War or Bertie Works from Home with Open Floor Plan; Even if it Gets Us Nowhere at Access Theater), directed by Rebecca Martinez (The Nourish Project with WP Theater; Here We Are: Pandemic Fight with Theater for One) at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street New York, NY 10019), August 23-September 2. Tickets ($25-$35) are available for advance purchase at www.eggandspoontheatre.org/randys.

Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle takes its audience into the complicated and darkly comedic lives of five co-workers doing their best to hold a scrappy amusement park together. The highs and lows of working at "Randy's" are no joke, but this little piece of life, detailing the experience of a day job that's also killing you, is too funny and too relatable not to break your heart and leave you laughing through the cringe. Randy's Dandy explores class, capitalism, and the American dream through the colorful lense of this deeply human group of people.

Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle was a 2021 finalist for The Loom New Works Development program at Woven Theatre as well as a 2022 Finalist for the Southeastern Theatre Conference Ready to Publish Award.

"Randy's is a show about work," said playwright Alexander Perez. "The unlikely friendships we form, the compartmentalization of our personalities to serve a larger construct in the name of profit, and keeping the lights on. It's also about the importance of purpose in work; what it looks like when purpose is forced, when it's rooted in genuine enthusiasm, and what becomes of us who lack any purpose whatsoever. It's also funny."

Performances will take place on Tuesday, August 23 at 8pm, Wednesday, August 24 at 8pm, Thursday, August 25 at 8pm, Friday, August 26 at 7pm, Saturday August 27 at 2pm, Saturday, August 27 at 8pm, Sunday, August 28 at 3pm, Tuesday, August 30 at 8pm, Wednesday, August 31 at 8pm, Thursday, September 1 at 8pm, and Friday, September 2 at 8pm. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Alexander Perez (Playwright) is a Cuban-American Playwright/Desk Jockey/Dad making it work in the Big Apple. Since 2015 his plays have seen productions in New York City, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and beyond. Recent productions include Prelude to a Hostile Takeover (Crafton Hills College, 2021), Vibe War or Bertie Works from Home (Open Floor Plan, 2020), Something, Somewhere, Somehow (Isle of Shoals Productions, 2020), Even if it Gets Us Nowhere (Access Theater, The Social Club Theater, 2019). His play Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle was a 2021 finalist for The Loom New Works Development program at Woven Theatre as well as a 2022 Finalist for the Southeastern Theatre Conference Ready to Publish Award.

Rebecca Martinez (Director) is an award-winning director, choreographer, deviser, and ensemble member of Sojourn Theatre and the BOLD Associate Artistic Director at WP Theater. Upcoming and recent projects include: The Comedy of Errors (Public Theater's Mobile Unit), Living and Breathing by Mando Alvarado (Two River Theater, world premiere), Somewhere Over the Border by Brian Quijada (Syracuse Stage and Geva Theatre, world premiere), Songs About Trains (Working Theater and Radical Evolution, co-directed with Taylor Reynolds, world premiere), Welcome Home and The Nourish Project (WP Theater), Sanctuary: A Soundwalk (Working Theater), Here We Are: Pandemic Fight (Theater for One - NY Times "Critics Pick") I Am My Own Wife (Long Wharf Theatre); Miss You Like Hell (Baltimore Center Stage), Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis), Anna in the Tropics (Fine Arts Center, Colorado Springs, Henry Award for Outstanding Direction). Affiliations: 2021 TCG Rising Leaders of Color; Sol Project Collective, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, INTAR's Unit52, Latinx Theatre Commons Advisory Committee, 2019 Audrey Resident, New Georges Affiliated Artist, 2018-2020 WP Lab, 2017 Drama League Directing Fellow, Member of SDC. She is the recipient of four Portland, Oregon Drammy Awards and the Lilla Jewel Award for Women Artists. www.rebeccamartinez.org

Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective is an organization of artists who are generating innovative and theatrical work, which expands the minds, imagination, and sense of citizenship of our artistic community. The mission of our company is perfectly captured in the image of an egg and spoon race. We're cradling something delicate, focused on walking forward. If the egg falls or breaks, we pick it up or get another. The joy that is present at block parties and field days is community-centric. It brings us together, for the sake of bringing us together. We hope that we can nurture artists and stories in a similar fashion, with care, and always with a playful spirit. www.eggandspoontheatre.org.