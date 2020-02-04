Drew Droege's HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG Presented By Michael Urie Begins Performances This Week at Soho Playhouse

Starting this week, producer Michael Urie will present Happy Birthday Doug - a new comedy written and performed by Drew Droege (the Internet's "Chloë," "Drunk History," "Bob's Burgers," RuPaul's "AJ and the Queen" on Netflix) - performed at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan). The show begins Thursday, February 6 for a limited run through to Sunday, March 1. Opening night is set for Thursday, February 13. The play is directed by Tom Detrinis (Bright Colors And Bold Patterns) and produced in association with Zach Laks. For more information, please visit HappyBirthdayDoug.com.

"Drew's singular voice is as funny as it is wise," says producer Michael Urie. "When I saw his new play and met the guests at Doug's birthday party, I knew it was a night I could celebrate over and over again. I can't wait to re-team with Zach, Tom and Drew at Soho Playhouse."

Tonight, Doug turns 41. His favorite, and least favorite, gay men have made the invite list: friends, exes, nightmares, tricks, and even a ghost. Happy Birthday Doug is a wicked and wild hour-long celebration of modern gay culture, with tons of wine. Consider this your cordial invitation.

Happy Birthday Doug is a follow up to Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, Droege's hit hailed as "scorchingly funny" by The New York Times, which enjoyed a celebrated five-month Off Broadway run at the SoHo Playhouse in 2018, and is also available from BroadwayHD.

Happy Birthday Doug is produced by Michael Urie, Zach Laks, Andrew Tobias, Tom Wirtshafter, Dan T. Shaheen, Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer, and Anthony Francavilla.

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York's World Pride Celebration in 2019, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.





