Douglas Lyons Launches The Next Wave Initiative Funding the Future of Black Theatre Artists

Douglas Lyons (Beautiful, Beau) has launched The Next Wave Initiative, a developmental branch of The Directors Company committed to amplifying future Black voices in The American Theatre.

The initiative sells #BlackLivesMatters inspired merchandise, of which 100% of the proceeds directly funds its scholarships, awards, grants, outreach programs and operational costs.

NWI's initial scholarships include:

The Lorraine Hansberry Writing Scholarship

The Spike Lee Directing Scholarship

The Hattie McDaniel Acting Scholarship

The Alvin Ailey Dance Scholarship

Developmental and outreach programs include:

The First Burp Grant

The James Baldwin Group

Lyons says: "Our nation is currently mourning, while simultaneously healing itself. In times like these I always look towards a solution; a way to pave a path towards America's future. The Next Wave Initiative allows the conversations around "Broadway equality" to become action. This program will fight to erase the ugliness of our past, while investing in the future of our profession."

Lyons has been an Artist in Residence at The Directors Company since 2017. In residence he's written two pieces: Beau, which debuted at The Adirondack Theatre Festival in 2019, and Chicken and Biscuits; which opened at the Queens Theatre in March 2020.

You can support The New Wave Initiative here. #newwavefund

