Douglas DuBrin's INTESTINAL PULCHRITUDE to be Presented at The Chain's 2025 One-Act Festival

Douglas DuBrin's 2014 Off-Broadway play "Intestinal Pulchritude: A Gut-Cleansing Love Tale in About Forty Eight Minutes and 37 Seconds of Human Time" will receive a reconceptualization by director Anthony Logan Cole. The production will play a limited engagement at The Chain as part of the 2025 One-Act Festival from July 20-August 1 before transferring to Indianaoplis for IndyFringe from August 15-August 22.

This new production trenchantly, comedically, and pertinently depicts the curious relationship between an increasingly sentient android (Alison Zhang) and its booze-abusing creator (Jose Yantin Jr.). The experiential play brings the audience face to face with the future of intelligence and the meaning of humanity.

This reimagined production of the 2014 Off-Broadway hit was conceived by playwright Douglas DuBrin and director Anthony Logan Cole (The Hidden Ones, Jaws-The Musical). "This new version of the play will immerse the audience in a world of science and psychology", say DuBrin. "It's been quite a journey re-exploring this play in this new world of AI. It's been fascinating to see how it's become more and more relevant as time goes on." DuBrin is currently writing in residency at the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild where he is working on several new plays set to debut in 2026.