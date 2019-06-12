Dixon Place Presents HOT! - The 28th Annual NYC Celebration Of Queer Culture

Hailed as "The best LBGTQ Theater Festival in New York" by The Village Voice, HOT! The NYC Celebration of Queer Culture returns to Dixon Place for its 27th season. The oldest festival of its kind in the world, HOT showcases over 100 artists' most daring new work in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, literature, visual arts, and homoeroticism for the whole family! Tickets, ranging from free to $21, can be purchased from the Festival page at http://dixonplace.org/category/hot-festival/. All performances are at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, in Manhattan's lower east side.

Founded by artistic director Ellie Covan in 1992, Dixon Place is proud to carry on the tradition of the HOT! Festival, serving as both a model for LGBTQ+ programs and festivals around the world, and a local artistic refuge for the most passionate and diverse voices in the NYC community. Over the years, HOT! has included such notable performers as Marga Gomez, Justin Vivian Bond, John Fleck, Kate Bornstein, Lisa Kron, Lea DeLaria, Penny Arcade, Craig Lucas, Samuel R. Delaney, Eileen Myles, and Peggy Shaw, to name a few.

Marga Gomez, award-winning writer/performer, presents Spanking Machine, a piece that follows her experience with the first boy she ever sloppy kissed and how it made them gay forever. Set in Washington Heights, this dark yet comic memoir is Margo's 13th solo piece, with her other work having been presented nationally and in New York at The Public Theater, Under The Radar Festival, La Mama ETC, and here at Dixon Place, which commissioned her critically acclaimed 2015 premiere of Pound (directed by David Schweizer).

July 11th, 12th, and 13th at 7:30 pm on the Mainstage.

Venus Platt a Brooklyn based drag performance artist, designer, and playwright present Pretty Girls Don't Light Their Own Cigarettes. As a non-binary artist, Venus mixes storytelling, rhythm, and movement to expand queer narratives. Pretty Girls Don't Light Their Own Cigarettes is an ongoing autobiographical drag performance piece in 6 episodes, a classic drag queen's coming of age story and a modern tragedy mixed into 30-minute episodes that leave you hornier than the last.

July 12, 2019 at 7:30pm on the Mainstage.

David Dean Bottrell, presents David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One Man Show. In this newly revised 2019 version of the show directed by Guy Stroman, Bottrell revisits how love and sex (or the lack thereof) have affected the course of his life from age five to the present! Bottrell's many theatre credits include productions at Second Stage, Long Wharf, LaMama, Actors Theatre of Louisville (Humana Festival), Walnut Street Theatre, Philadelphia Theatre Company, People's Light and Theatre Company and Sci-Fest LA. David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One Man Show is a highly-acclaimed comic storytelling that the Los Angeles Times called "hysterical" and SoCal Public Radio deemed "profane, hilarious, and moving."

July 13th at 7:30 pm July 20th & 27th at 9:30 pm on the Mainstage.

Yoni Weiss is a New York-based collaborative theatre artist and Co-Artistic Director of Doghouse Ensemble Theatre, a theatre dedicated to pushing creative boundaries and allowing for communities around the globe to access our work without being financially burdened. His newest piece I Do Believe in Fairies is a violent, ridiculous adventure that upends the mythical tale of the boy who never grew up. Peter, his drug-addled fairy 'friend' Tweaker Bell, Pan's Lost Boys, and the coked-out Darling children find themselves face-to-face with Captain Hook, so-named for an infamously missing appendage.

July 19th at 10:00pm on the Mainstage.

Tom Cole presents The Tyranny of Structurelessness, a piece following a man who, after a series of escalating sado-masochistic relationships, embarks upon a 'normal' relationship. Cole is a writer and artist living in the Lower East Side whose work has been presented at Participant Inc, Petit Versailles, Thread Waxing Space, Art on Air, Dixon Place, Clocktower Gallery, ICA Boston, Performa, and the Boston Center for the Arts. He heads the New Play Commissioning Program at True Love Productions where he has commissioned new work by Heidi Schreck, Jorge Ignacio Cortiñas, Craig Lucas, and Sheila Callaghan, among others. He co-curates Experiments and Disorders, a literary series at Dixon Place.

July 20th at 7:30pm on the Mainstage.

John Kelly is a multidisciplinary performance artist that does work that focuses on the struggles encountered by artists and social outsiders. In Underneath The Skin, a solo dance theatre piece, Kelly looks at the life of Samuel Steward (1909-1993), a gay novelist and scholar who abandoned his post as a university professor to reinvent himself as a writer of erotic fiction (as Phil Andros), and one of the 20th centuries most accomplished and influential tattoo artists (as Philip Sparrow). Stewart also attracted the friendship of the writer Gertrude Stein, was lovers with the playwright Thornton Wilder and became an unofficial collaborator at the Kinsey Institute for Sex Research in the 1950s.

July 25, 2019 at 7:30pm on the Mainstage.

Johnnie Cruise Mercer is a freelance-performer, community facilitator, and artistic entrepreneur based in New York City. His piece, Process memoir 5: The indigo kid. is a part of a six-year process-anthology actively engaging the recent past and the accumulating present: the years 2000-2020. The processes conclude with the creation of two epic pieces, both of which are set to premiere after 2020. Mercer works as an artistic educator, facilitating and teaching within the New York Public School system through The Leadership Program- a mentorship-based organization that uses art to foster/engage restorative justice, and motivate the true empowerment of self.

July 26th and 27th at 7:30pm on the Mainstage.

For a full festival line-up, visit http://dixonplace.org/category/hot-festival/. The Dixon Place Lounge is open before and after all the shows, with proceeds directly supporting the organization's artists and mission. The HOT Festival is supported, in part, with funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

An artistic incubator since 1986, Dixon Place is a Bessie and Obie Award-winning non-profit institution committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of performance, literature, and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place features a state-of-the-art 130 seat mainstage theatre, a cozy lounge serving as a Second Stage, a gallery, and the only full bar in NYC where every purchased drink directly supports the organization's mission and artists. Presenting over 700 artists each year, this local haven inspires and encourages diverse artists of all stripes and callings to take risks and push personal and professional limits. Dixon Place's foremost priorities are to serve as a safety net for artists, and to provide vivid experiences for audiences.

Dixon Place is located at 161A Chrystie Street (between Rivington and Delancey), in Manhattan's Lower East Side (By subway: B/D to Grand, F to 2nd Ave, J/Z to Bowery, 6 to Spring St, M to Essex St).

