Dillon Klena Premiers New Song For SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE

Dillon Klena premiered the title song for the new musical song-cycle "SEASONS" on Youtube this week.

You can view the new song here!

The song is part of a new musical song-cycle called "SEASONS," with music and lyrics by Tyler Tafolla. Tafolla is premiering this new musical song-cycle in the form of a concept album on October 15th, 2020. The album will stream on all music platforms and proceeds will help raise money for Broadway Cares: Equity Fights Aids and Feeding America.

The concept album includes 18 new songs with music and lyrics by Tyler Tafolla. Mariah will be featured on the album alongside other Broadway stars like Mariah Rose Faith, Desi Oakley and Adante Carter.

"SEASONS" will stream on all platforms October 15th, 2020.

