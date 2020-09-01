Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dillon Klena Premiers New Song For SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE

Article Pixel

Dillon Klena premiered the title song for the new musical song-cycle "SEASONS" on Youtube this week.

Sep. 1, 2020  

Dillon Klena premiered the title song for the new musical song-cycle "SEASONS" on Youtube this week.

You can view the new song here!

The song is part of a new musical song-cycle called "SEASONS," with music and lyrics by Tyler Tafolla. Tafolla is premiering this new musical song-cycle in the form of a concept album on October 15th, 2020. The album will stream on all music platforms and proceeds will help raise money for Broadway Cares: Equity Fights Aids and Feeding America.

The concept album includes 18 new songs with music and lyrics by Tyler Tafolla. Mariah will be featured on the album alongside other Broadway stars like Mariah Rose Faith, Desi Oakley and Adante Carter.

"SEASONS" will stream on all platforms October 15th, 2020.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • AMERICAN PIE's Jason Biggs Talks THE SUBJECT On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Telly Leung's Birdland Concert!
  • Voting Now Open for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
  • American Chamber Ensemble Announces September Gala Online Music Party