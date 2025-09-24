Dawn Derow to Present SING HAPPY at The Triad in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and producer Dawn Derow will present SING HAPPY-a bold celebration of Broadway's most unforgettable women, brought to life through the music of the legendary songwriting duo John Kander and Fred Ebb. With direction by the award-winning David Sabella (Chicago), choreography by Jason Reiff, and the masterful talents of Music Director & Arranger Ian Herman (Grease) at the piano, Derow takes the stage at The Triad on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, and Monday, December 1, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Special guest appearances will make each performance a one-of-a-kind experience: Aisha de Haas (Bring In Da Noise, Bring In Da Funk, RENT and Caroline, Or Change) will be featured on November 18th, while 10-time MAC Award-winning Broadway actress Karen Mason (Mamma Mia!, Hairspray, Sunset Boulevard, And the World Goes 'Round) will join Derow on December 1st.

From Cabaret to Woman of the Year, Kiss of the Spider Woman to Steel Pier, Derow celebrates Kander & Ebb's daring heroines-women who lived, loved, lost, and triumphed with unapologetic fire. Since 2008, Derow has produced more than 20 cabaret shows in New York, across the U.S., and abroad, earning multiple Manhattan Association of Cabaret (MAC) Awards and a Bistro Award for her captivating performances. "Producing my own shows gave me the freedom to sing the music I truly love and keep growing as a performer and producer," she says. "With Sing Happy, I'm creating and performing my first revue devoted entirely to one songwriting team-the legendary Kander & Ebb."

Critics agree that Derow is a powerhouse on stage. John Amodeo of Cabaret Scenes raves, "She's such an accomplished actress, making each song into a one-act play," calling her "a joy to hear, with a beautiful, well-trained husky voice and impeccable phrasing."

Join Dawn Derow for Sing Happy-an evening of passion, panache, and poignant storytelling that celebrates Broadway's boldest broads and the timeless brilliance of Kander & Ebb. Tickets now available at triadnyc.com/shows.cfm.

WATCH TEASER:

Dawn Derow presents SING HAPPY

A Revue Celebrating the

Wonderful Women of Kander & Ebb

The Triad at 158 West 72nd Street, NYC

Two nights only!

Tuesday, November 18 / Monday, Dec. 1st at 7:00 PM

Tickets: $30 + 2-drink min per person

BUY TICKETS for:

Nov 18th show and Dec 1st show

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Dawn Derow - a New Yorker by way of Cape Cod - has been captivating audiences for more than 17 years with extraordinary versatility, moving seamlessly from Puccini to Brandi Carlile, Broadway to jazz. A graduate of The Boston Conservatory, she has performed on world-class stages including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and London's Pheasantry, as well as leading New York City venues such as 54 Below, Birdland, The Green Room 42, and The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Beyond New York, she has headlined nationally at the Dakota Jazz Club, Café Centro, Mohonk Mountain House, and Provincetown's Post Office Café, and appeared with the Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra.

Her artistry has earned her three MAC Awards (including Best Female Vocalist and Best Album), a Bistro Award, and glowing reviews for acclaimed shows like Revolution, Legit: A Classical Cabaret, and My Ship: Songs from 1941. Her album My Ship won Best Album at the MAC Awards, with Cabaret Scenes hailing her as "a supremely accomplished artist" with "a remarkable range." Her acclaimed tribute, Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé (played both at Birdland and 54 below, NYC), was praised for its vocal fireworks and recently played to packed houses, cementing her reputation as one of cabaret's most versatile performers.

Equally at home on the theatrical stage, Dawn has starred as Antonia in Man of La Mancha, Cathy in The Last Five Years, Adele in Die Fledermaus, and most recently Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County at the Delray Beach Playhouse - a performance that earned rave reviews and the award for Outstanding Actress in a Mainstage Production (2025). Internationally, she has brought her cabaret artistry abroad with sold-out runs at London's Pheasantry (My Ship, 2023; Women's Work, 2024) and a recent premiere of Because I Can/Porque Yo Puedo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Expanding her creative reach, Dawn co-produces Dorothy Dandridge: The Musical and originated the role of gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in its workshop. Offstage, she teaches mobility classes, provides Thai massage, and supports older adults in wellness programs. She divides her time between New York and Florida, returning to Provincetown each summer to perform.