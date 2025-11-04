David Nellist to Star in U.S. Premiere of Tim Price's PROTEST SONG at La MaMa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present the United States premiere of Protest Song, written by acclaimed Welsh playwright Tim Price (Force Majeure, Nye, Doctor Who) and starring celebrated British actor David Nellist (Sherlock, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). Directed by Sarah Bedi, Protest Song runs December 4–21, 2025, at The Club at La MaMa.

Raw, urgent, and unexpectedly funny, Protest Song gives voice to Danny, a homeless man swept into the Occupy London movement and a revolution he barely understands. Through Danny’s story, playwright Tim Price crafts a visceral and deeply human portrait of dignity, activism, and the right to be heard.

Following runs at London’s National Theatre and Arcola Theatre, Protest Song arrives in New York.

“Bringing Protest Song to New York feels especially timely,” said producer Lou Mirabal. “It’s a play about finding humanity and humor in the struggle to be heard — something that resonates deeply today. We hope audiences see a bit of themselves in Danny’s fight to matter.”

This U.S. premiere is presented by Beaver Dam Productions, a company committed to politically resonant and emotionally charged theatre. The creative team includes Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design) and Mitchell Fenton (Lighting Design). Lou Mirabal produces, marking his New York debut, with Adrienne Kapstein serving as Associate Director.

