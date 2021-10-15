Darryl Reuben Hall and Stage Aurora Theatrical Company Announce the Formation of Stage Aurora NY

There's a new Theatre company in town! Darryl Reuben Hall and Stage Aurora Theatrical Company announced today the formation of Stage Aurora NY, with a mission "to enlighten the mind by way of diverse, faith-based and BIOP works." Founder Darryl Reuben Hall strongly believes there is a demographic largely overlooked in the Big Apple - the faith-based community. After producing The Dinner in the 2015 Midtown International Festival where critics stated " 'It was just a simple dinner,' is far from the truth of Darryl Reuben Hall's The Dinner, a fiercely accurate drama involving race equality, the birth of white privilege, and media brutality in our nation," planning began to expand to New York City.

For the theatre's first twenty years of operation, Stage Aurora Theatrical Company -Theatre that enlightens - found its home in Jacksonville, FL, where the company produced 200+ productions. Hall believes due to the diversity found in New York, Stage Aurora is the missing piece of the puzzle in the theatre scene. Stage Aurora NY is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

"After jumpstarting Black theatre in the city of Jacksonville for 20+ years, this new season of change was apparent," states Darryl Reuben Hall. "The time is now. A global awakening occurred following the tragic loss of so many people of Color - more voices are heard." He continues "Stage Aurora NY is the vehicle to take part in this awakening. Cultures are being enlightened. This is total serendipity. Stage Aurora will continue to produce Theatre in FL. These are totally two different nonprofits. My goal will always be to produce 'theatre that enlightens' whenever and wherever possible."

Last November 2020 as a recipient of the NEA Big Read, Stage Aurora produced a virtual concert - Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day that featured Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli, Darius de Haas, Jarrod Emick, Darryl Reuben Hall, Janet Hubert, Tony nominee Cady Huffman, Renee Lawless, N'Kenge , Randy Redd, Cody Renard Richard, Desmond Richardson, Angela Robinson, Justin Matthew Sargent, Tony winner Ben Vereen, Bethaney Wellings-Davies, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and Vanessa Williams.

Additionally, Stage Aurora has showcased the talents of Ella Joyce (Roc), Sondra Bonitto (Ragtime), Tony winner Melba Moore (Purlie), Quiana "Q." Smith (Come From Away), T'Keyah Crystal Keymah ("That's So Raven", "In Living Color"), and Kim Coles (""Living Single"").

Stage Aurora NY's upcoming programing includes:

"Faith and the Business of Show" A Virtual Panel Discussion

Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM

Moderated by Darryl Reuben Hall - Founder of Stage Aurora, NY.

Kenneth Bevel - Pastor at Sherwood Baptist Church and actor who co-starred

in the 2008 film Fireproof and the 2011 film Courageous.

Isaac Gay - Worship Leader at Church of the City

Kayla Grizzard - Co-Founder of the Hang, NY.

Angela Robinson - Actor in The Haves and the Have Nots, and The Color Purple on Broadway.

Gregory Lamont Thomas- CEO of Metromusic and Arts and Dir. of Music at Times Square Church.

Join them at the Stage Aurora YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/StageAurora

Drawn From The Water: A New R & B Musical

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Darryl Reuben Hall

Date, Time and Location TBD

The story of Moses in today's modern world comes to the stage in this new R&B, Hip-Hop, Gospel musical! Led by a Hip-Hop classy and suave God, DRAWN FROM THE WATER addresses the humor and sorrow of everyday corporate employees (as slaves) slogging themselves to work under the rule of a stone, cold-hearted Supervisor - Pharaoh. But, through all the obstacles and Red Seas of life, there is a better way of life! Out of discomfort, comes Joy!

The music team consists of: Sylvia Lynn Byrd (Head of the Music Ministry at True Vine Community Church), Gregory Lamont Thomas (CEO of Metromusic and Arts), Darryl Jordan (Dir. of Music Education at NYACK and "Broadway Inspirational Voices.")

Please visit www.stageaurora.org or www.facebook.com/StageAurora for date, time and location.

Join them for the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/c/StageAurora

Ken Davenport's TheatreMakers Summit

Finding Your Niche

Saturday, November 6 at 4:30pm ET, Virtual

Darryl Reuben Hall will discuss faith-based Theatre, as part of the virtual panel discussion "Finding Your Niche." Other speakers include Broadway vets Douglas Lyons, Brian Moreland, Steve H. Broadnax III, Sammi Cannold, David Korins, JJ Maley, Dori Berinstein, and more. 'Finding Your Niche' will focus on TYA, faith-based shows, high school shows and queer theatre.

Register at www.theatermakerssummit.com

Current and past funders of Stage Aurora/ Stage Aurora NY include: The Black Seed, Queen's Council on the Arts, Harlem Community Development Corporation, National Alliance for Musical Theatre, Actor's Equity Association, National Endowment for the Arts, A.R.T./NY, New York Foundation of the Arts City Arts Corps, Dramatists Guild, among others.