Daphne Rubin-Vega and More to Join New York Theatre Barn’s Annual Awards Night

New York Theatre Barn’s annual Awards Night will celebrate innovative creativity in musical theatre by honoring three artists who have made an impact on the company’s 18-year history at 7:30 PM on October 6, 2025, at Gotham Comedy Club in NYC.

For the third consecutive year, Sirius XM Radio's Julie James (Broadway Names With Julie James) will host the awards ceremony featuring presenters and performers Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent, In the Heights), Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Boop!), Eden Espinosa (Lempicka, Wicked), Jo Lampert (The Public’s Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, Orange is the New Black), and Mayelah Barrera (The Public’s Much Ado About Nothing, El Otro Oz).

As previously announced, New York Theatre Barn will honor Jonathan Larson Award-winning composer Debra Barsha (Radiant Baby, Last Call with Lampert & Barsha) with the Impact Award, two-time Tony-nominated director/choreographer Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Deaf West’s Big River) with the Culture Shifter Award, and actor Florencia Cuenca, who made history this season in Real Women Have Curves as the first Mexican immigrant to originate a co-leading role on Broadway before obtaining U.S. citizenship, with the Emerging Artist Award.

General admission and VIP seats, as well as a virtual livestream, can be purchased here. All proceeds from the Awards Night will benefit New York Theatre Barn’s community-driven programs and mission of incubating original culture-shifting musicals that amplify stories of collectively underrepresented communities.