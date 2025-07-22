Danisarte Joins as Co-Producer of UNDESIRABLE SECRETS at Dream Up Festival and United Solo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Anthony Acevedo Educational Foundation has announced that Danisarte, the award-winning bilingual theatre company based in New York, has joined as co-producer of Undesirable Secrets, a solo play written and performed by Rodolfo Alvarado. The production will premiere at Theatre for the New City’s Dream Up Festival in late August 2025, followed by an Off-Broadway performance at United Solo on November 1.

Undesirable Secrets tells the true story of Anthony C. Acevedo, a Mexican American WWII medic and one of the first U.S. soldiers to be classified as a Holocaust survivor. Captured and sent to Berga, a Nazi slave labor camp, Acevedo defied orders by keeping a secret diary, chronicling names, deaths, and human rights abuses committed against fellow American POWs. He kept this experience hidden for over six decades, only breaking his silence to honor the men who never came home.

Danisarte’s involvement began after founder Alicia Kaplan hosted Alvarado at the company’s Deconstructing Lorca celebration earlier this year. Moved by Alvarado’s performance and the play’s historical urgency, the partnership quickly formed.

“After meeting Rodolfo and learning about Undesirable Secrets, I knew this was a story that needed to be told—and Danisarte is proud to help bring it to New York audiences,” said Kaplan, a longtime champion of multicultural theatre and recipient of the Premio ACE from the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York.

Founded in 1992, Danisarte is recognized for its commitment to original, culturally inclusive work, fostering emerging voices and pushing the boundaries of traditional theatre.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Danisarte as co-producer,” said Rebeca Acevedo-Carlin, daughter of Anthony Acevedo and President of the Anthony Acevedo Educational Foundation. “Alicia’s passion for elevating marginalized stories aligns perfectly with our mission. This story is personal—not just to my family, but to many others whose histories have gone unspoken.”

Directed by Bill Doll and developed in collaboration with Pete Kuzov, Undesirable Secrets explores themes of trauma, memory, identity, and the moral courage it takes to tell the truth.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Theatre for the New City – Cabaret Theatre (Dream Up Festival):

August 24, 26, 28, 30, and 31, 2025

United Solo (Theatre Row):

November 1, 2025

For tickets and more information, visit: www.TicketsToUndesirableSecrets.com