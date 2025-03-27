Dancers Over 40 To Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of CHICAGO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dancers Over 40 will present a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of CHICAGO; past, present and future, honoring Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera, Jerry Orbach and Ann Reinking, with original and revival cast members, hosted by Golden Globe nominee and former revival Roxie Hart, Marilu Henner.

Performers and participants include original cast members Candy Brown, Cheryl Clark, Michon Peacock and Gene Foote, Candace Tovar, Marsha Bagwell, original standby for Mary McCarty, Lenora Nemetz, original standby for Roxie and Velma and Velma replacement in the Broadway company, Penny Worth and Carolyn Kirsch, original tour Roxie and Velma. Also on hand, Broadway original revival members James Naughton, David Sabella, Mary Ann Lamb and Mindy Cooper Grenke, along with Bianca Marroquin, NaTasha Yvette Williams (2nd show), Greg Butler, Michelle M. Robinson and Kristen Faith Oei, special guests Lee Roy Reams and Fred Barton, with more entertainers (and surprises!) scheduled to be added.

DO40 has produced many Fosse/Verdon events over the past 20 years, including the Women of Fosse, The Men of Fosse, I'm not Lola, The Verdon/Fosse Legacy and the 40th Anniversary of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'. DO40 is proud to preserve the History, Legacy and Lives of all the wonderful dancers and theatrical artists in our community.

This is Dancers over 40's second foray at 54 Below, where many, many DO40 members have performed for other events and benefits. DO40 is known to give back to the community, especially Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, where they have raised over $60,000 at the BC/EFA annual flea market over the past 17 years. DO40's dance concerts have benefited BC/EFA, the Anti-Violence Project, the Entertainment Community Fund and Project Achieve/NY Blood Center and Columbia University's HIV Vaccine Trials Unit. This is only the second benefit for the organization itself in over 30 years.

This special event is produced in collaboration with Charles Kirsch, and Michael Lavine at the piano, directed by CHICAGO revival alums and DO40 members Stephanie Pope-Lofgren and assistant director Mamie Duncan-Gibbs. Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Tickets on sale now at 54 Below at http://54below.org/Chicago 54 BELOW (254 West 54th Street) June 18th at 7 & 9:30pm (doors open at 5:30 and 9pm). 7pm cover charges range from $57 (includes $7 in fees) to $106.50 (includes $11.50 in fees.)

There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. DO40 members have a member-only 20% off discount code (applied to ticket price), specially designed for this event. 9:30pm show tickets are $40.50 to $84.50 (DO40 discount still applies). Tickets on the day of performances after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments