DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN to Offer $29 Tickets Through Rush & Lottery

The Off-Broadway live theatrical production Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern will launch an in-person rush and a digital lottery for all performances.

IN-PERSON RUSH – Beginning Friday, April 19

As of first preview on April 19, the show will have an in-person rush. In-person rush is available on the day

of the performance at the Stage 42 box office (422 W 42nd

Street). One person may buy up to two tickets for $29 each, inclusive of fees.

DIGITAL LOTTERY – Opens April 18 at 12AM

The digital lottery, powered by Telecharge, will be available starting at 12am on Thursday, April 18 ahead of the show’s first preview performance on Friday, April 19. A limited number of $39 tickets (including fees) will be available for each performance. The lottery will open at 12 AM one day before the performance and close at 3 PM. Winners are drawn at 10:00

AM and 3:00 PM on the day of the performance. Participants should return to the site to check their results, and they will have five hours to claim and purchase up to two tickets online. Seats may be located in any section of the theater. While every effort

will be made to seat pairs together with a full view, there is a chance that pairs may be split up and that your seat may have a partial view of the stage. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://rush.telecharge.com/.

A global phenomenon and leader in cross-platform fantasy entertainment, D&D is the most popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) in the world, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. As part of the festivities, producers David Carpenter (Slava’s SnowShow,

PUFFS), Sarah Davis Reynolds, and David Andrew Laws of Curious Hedgehog, along with

David Hutchinson and Nathan Brine of Showpath Entertainment (MONOPOLY Lifesized, The Paddington Bear Experience, The SpongeBob Musical) present an all-new, unique, and audience-engaging production that just might involve dungeons, possibly even dragons, and is guaranteed to be unlike anything you've ever experienced.

At DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the "fourth player," influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows you to vote on where the story will go — what characters appear, what

experiences they explore, and more. With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more, to help shape the story. Laughter

will flow like ale and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike! For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong. Featuring behind-the-scenes talent from popular theatrical shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel’s Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Butthead and more, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the game you know and the experience you’ll love but bigger and better than ever.

The cast will star co-creators DAGL (Drunk Shakespeare) as Dungeon Master & Sarah Davis Reynolds (The Twenty-Sided Tavern) as Tavern Keeper, in addition to

Tyler Nowell Felix (“Modern Family”) as Warrior, Madelyn Murphy (The Twenty-Sided Tavern) as Mage, and Diego F. Salinas (Drunk Shakespeare) as Trickster. Completing the cast are RJ Christian (Parade at American Theater Group), R. Alex Murray (“Boardwalk Empire”), Cassidy Sledge (“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” at Radio City Music Hall), and Alex Stompoly (A Christmas Carol at Theatre in the Mansion).

Previews begin April 19, 2024, and the production officially opens on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Plans to launch a national tour are under way.