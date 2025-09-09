DRUNK DRACULA to Return to New York for Limited Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Drunk Shakespeare Society will present Drunk Dracula this Halloween season for a limited engagement of six weeks. Adapted from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Drunk Dracula is written by Lori Wolter Hudson, co-created by Hudson, Lisa Klages Calhoun, Scott Griffin, and David Hudson, and directed by Kayla Walker. Performances begin Tuesday, September 24, at The Ruby Theatre and will play through Sunday, November 2, 2025.

After centuries of being cooped up in his creepy old castle, Transylvania’s thirstiest bachelor took a giant bite out of the Big Apple last fall – but apparently, one bite wasn’t enough. He’s back, bolder, and thirstier than ever, looking for new victims to charm, seduce, or sip on. This fall, audiences will once again be treated to a fangtastic night of booze-soaked laughs, outrageous surprises, and maybe even a little necking. Grab a glass and join us as history’s most famous vampire (sorry, Edward Cullen) navigates the concrete jungle, one shot at a time, in Drunk Dracula. Will you be his next victim, or will you stake your claim as the one who got away? Prepare for a spooky night of booze-infused laughs...and maybe even a bit of necking.

The cast of Drunk Dracula will feature Gracie Lee Brown, Ryan Farnsworth, Morgan Haney, Craig Jackson, Sarah Leahy, Howard Hendrix Powell, Travis Raeburn, Ali Reagan, Brandon Salerno, Mishka Varovoy, and Sky Young.

A New York Times Critics’ Pick, the original Drunk Shakespeare begins with one professional actor drinking more than five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes. The results are messy and outrageous. Every night is different, and truly anything can happen. The Drunk Shakespeare Society has been meeting, drinking, and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights (and over a thousand liters of liquor). With more performances of Shakespeare than any other company in America, this talented troupe loves sharing the high drama, epic poetry, and enduring characters William Shakespeare created over 400 years ago. You don't need to know anything about Shakespeare to enjoy this show – pop culture references and liberal departures from the text make this accessible for anyone who likes a drink. Performed in a hidden library Speakeasy with over 10,000 real books, craft cocktails are available during the show.

Drunk Shakespeare is currently performing in New York City, Chicago, D.C., Phoenix, and Houston. Drunk Dracula will also premiere in Houston, TX