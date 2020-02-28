DRIFT at New World Stages to Offer General, In-Person Rush for Same-Day Tickets

Previews begin tomorrow at 2 PM for the World Premiere of Drift, a new American drama written by William Francis Hoffman, at New World Stages, Stage 5 (340 West 50th Street), ahead of an official opening night on Monday, March 16. Directed by Academy Award® winner Bobby Moresco, Drift stars Emmy Award® winner Joe Pantoliano ("The Sopranos," Bad Boys For Life in movie theaters now).

Additionally, beginning on first preview, tomorrow, Saturday, February 29th, Drift will offer a general, in-person rush for same-day tickets ($30) when the box office opens at 10AM. Two tickets are allowed per person and are subject to availability. All methods of payment are accepted.

Set in the blue collar, urban landscape of the 1950's, Drift is the hard-hitting new drama where secrets come to a head, difficult choices must be made, and devastating consequences must be faced. The production stars Emmy Award® winner Joe Pantoliano with Patrick Brennan, Richard R. Henry, Mark Lotito, Alex Mickiewicz, and Griffin Osborne.

Drift is produced by Bobby Moresco, James Cahill, Joanna Cahill, Jack Kavanaugh, Leslie Kavanaugh, Kate Mott Morrow and Karly Fischer (Executive Producers).

The creative team includes Edward T. Morris (Scenic Designer), Gina Ruiz (Costume Designer), Emily Clarkson (Lighting Designer), Sean Hagerty (Sound Designer), and Rolfe Kent (Original Composition). Casting is by Pat McCorkle, C.S.A.

For more information, please visit www.DriftThePlay.com.





