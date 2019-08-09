DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL to Head to Studio to Record Original Cast Album
TheaterWorksUSA has partnered with Broadway Records to record the original Off-Broadway cast album of the New York Times Critic's Pick Dog Man: The Musical, based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey.
Tickets are available by visiting twusa.org/DogMan or by calling (866) 811-4111.
Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants.
TheaterWorksUSA's hit musical began performances on June 28 and extended its run through August 11, 2019. Presented in association with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation, TWUSA's Family Summer Theater program was able to accommodate nearly 7,000 free or highly subsidized tickets for schools, camps, youth groups, and active military and veteran families.
Dog Man: The Musical original cast album will include Kadrea Dawkins, L.R. Davidson, Jamie LaVerdiere, Milo J. Marami, Brian Owen, Dan Rosales, Crystal Sha'nae, and Forest VanDyke. The cast album will be produced by 12-time Emmy Award winner Michael Croiter and Brad Alexander, Jill Dell'Abate is the Production Coordinator and package design is by Robbie Rozelle.
Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila, music by Brad Alexander, with direction and choreography by Jen Wineman and music direction by Noah Teplin. The show has scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Emma Wilk.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel