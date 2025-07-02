DINE & DATE Premieres In Program #4 At Chain Theatre's Summer One Act Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Annie Raczko’s new play DINE & DATE will premiere as part of Program #4 in this year’s Summer Shorts Festival, with performances on July 16 at 6:30pm, July 18 at 8:30pm, and July 20 at 5:00pm. Raczko directs and stars in the production alongside Dan Pavacic, with both actors appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

DINE & DATE follows Amy and Ryan, two almost-college-sweethearts who reconnect years later at a Jersey diner. What begins as a nostalgic dinner quickly unravels as lingering feelings, buried motives, and one perfectly crisp mozzarella stick threaten to blow the evening off course.

The production reunites Raczko and Pavacic, who previously appeared together in Moms: The Musical. Raczko's recent credits also include Soured Milk, while Pavacic was seen in Once We Have Wings.

Discounted tickets are available with promo code DINE25. For more information and tickets, visit the Summer Shorts Festival website.