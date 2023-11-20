DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Extends at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

The completely sold-out Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, starring Aubrey Plaza – in her stage debut – and Christopher Abbott, has extended by popular demand. Danny and the Deep Blue Sea must end on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Directed by Jeff Ward, in his stage directorial debut, with movement by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea began performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) on Monday, October 30, and opened on November 13.

Tickets are now available at Click Here.

There are a limited number of $20 tickets available via a weekly TodayTix Lottery for all performances. The Lottery will open for entries on the TodayTix app each Sunday at 12:01 AM for the coming week's performances and Will Close at noon on the day before each performance. Winners will be notified by push notification and email between 1-4 PM on the day before their selected show, and will have 30 minutes to purchase their tickets in the app. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry is free and open to all. To download the TodayTix app, click here.

Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence.

John Patrick Shanley is one of the most celebrated dramatists of his generation. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Moonstruck and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play, Doubt: A Parable. The original production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea premiered off-Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre Downtown in 1984 starring June Stein and John Turturro (who won an Obie Award for his performance). Danny was Shanley’s second produced play. More than 20 of his plays have premiered off-Broadway.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Arianne Phillips, lighting design by John Torres, and sound design by Kate Marvin.