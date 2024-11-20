Creative Team Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Be Bold! Productions has revealed its creative team for the 16th anniversary season for A Christmas Carol the Musical opening Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre Dec 1, 2024.

A Christmas Carol the Musical, written by Artistic Director Brenda Bell and composed by Music Director Michael Sgouros, welcomes Shea Coughlin as this year's choreographer. Shea has previously filled the role of dance captain and has been a part of the cast for several years. This year, she is playing the roles of Midge, Marley Spirit, and Caroler.

Vocal Director Eric Fletcher is back as well, and plays the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, as he has for the past 14 seasons.

The production is also thrilled to welcome back its creative team from years past: Costumes - Courtney Hansen; Set Design - Cleo Pettitt; Production Manager - Emma Ruopp; Lighting Designer - Jessica Choi; Production Stage Manager - Nicholas Thomas; Assistant Stage Manager - Kelley Alogna; Children's Coordinator/Workshop Coordinator/Group Sales - Charlene Ilardi; Marketing Associate - Andrea Woodbridge; Graphic Design - Jack Mansager.

A Christmas Carol the Musical runs December 1 - 30, 2024 Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre: Thurs - Sat at 7p / Sat at 3p / Sun at 11a * and 2p. With additional holiday shows: Wed, Dec 11 at 7p, Tues, Dec 17 at 7p, Wed, Dec 18 at 7p, Mon, Dec 23 at 3p & 7p, Mon, Dec 30 at 7p.

