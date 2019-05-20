Complete Cast Announced For #DATEME: AN OKCUPID EXPERIMENT

Full casting was announced today for #DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment. The show begins performances on June 20, 2019 at The Westside Theatre. An opening night is set for July 8, 2019.

The cast will feature Kaitlyn Black. She is joined by Chris Alvarado, Jillian Gottlieb, Jonathan Gregg, Eric Lockley, Megan Sikora and Liz Wisan.

48 million Americans have tried online dating. #DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment is the outrageous, true story of one. Robyn Lynne Norris (the show's creator and writer) is unlucky in love but determined to understand it better, so she logs on to the world's most popular dating site: OKCupid. Creating 38 "undateable" profiles as an interactive scientific investigation into online dating, Robyn unwittingly sets in motion the social experiment of our generation. Part improv, part sketch comedy and entirely hilarious, Robyn makes one conclusive result: there's no algorithm for love.

The creative team for #DateMe features David Arsenault (scenic design), Vanessa Leuck (costume design), Travis McHale (lighting design), Kevin Heard (sound design), Sam Hains (projection and interconnectivity designer), Jonathan Mastro (music director). Tara Rubin Casting CSA serves as casting director and DTE Management is the general manager.

#DateMe was created by Robyn Lynne Norris who wrote the show along with Bob Ladewig and Frank Caeti. Developed by Diane Alexander and directed by Lorin Latarro #DateMe features song lyrics by Robyn Lynne Norris, Frank Caeti, Amanda Blake Davis, Bob Ladewig, original music by Sam Davis.

For more information visit: www.DateMeShow.com.





