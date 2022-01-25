Closed Industry Reading Of RUNAWAY RUE To Be Presented In NYC

RUNAWAY RUE - an industry-only staged reading of Runaway Rue is to be presented featuring members of the Off-Broadway cast of Rescue Rue, currently running at the DR2 Off-Broadway.

A continuation of Rescue Rue's story, Runaway Rue begins when Rue's human mom drops a bombshell--they're moving across the country-and Rue is devastated. Even Rue's Fairy Dogmother can't change her mind about moving to Hollywoof (you know, LA)-especially when Rue learns she's moving in with a new step-dad and his a-little-too-perfect, little-too-loveable puppy named Jack.

A family she never bargained for, a place that doesn't feel like home... What's a dog to do, but run away? Alone and confused on the streets of Los Angeles, Rue goes on a journey of self-discovery with new and old friends alike before returning home to a very worried mom and realizing that Furever Home is a place in your heart, and Furever Family is the one you choose.

Much like Rescue Rue, this family-friendly pop musical is told by a colorful cast of puppets and people, and is recommended for ages 4 and up. With the sensibility of a Disney-Pixar piece, it's fun for co-viewing for kids and kids at heart and requires no knowledge of the original musical to be enjoyed.

The show features concept, book, and lyrics by Stacey Weingarten, and music and lyrics by Angela Parrish. Weingarten will also direct the reading. The reading is closed to the public.