Christopher Jackson to Perform at The Old Globe 90th Birthday Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe will present its 90TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, an evening under the stars on the Globe’s Copley Plaza and on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Sheryl White and Jennifer Greenfield will serve as the Celebration Co-Chairs for this one-night-only fundraising event, which honors 90 years of theatre that lives beyond the stage, with Darlene Marcos Shiley as the Honorary Chair.

Guests will experience an incredible evening, complete with exquisite dining, craft cocktails, and live entertainment, featuring an electrifying performance by Tony Award-nominated actor and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter/composer Christopher Jackson. Best known for his portrayal of George Washington in the critically acclaimed Broadway sensation Hamilton (also available on Disney+). Jackson also starred in the CBS hit drama “Bull” for six seasons, and can currently be seen in HBO Max’s “And Just Like That….”

“I join The Old Globe’s Board of Directors and staff in marking the theatre’s 90-year milestone with an over-the-top celebratory fundraising event chaired by Board members Sheryl White and Jennifer Greenfield, along with Honorary Chair Darlene Marcos Shiley. Their expertise and love of the Globe will ensure an incredible evening full of surprises and, of course, top entertainment,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Our celebration will showcase the best of Broadway with an exclusive performance by the incredibly powerful and stirring Christopher Jackson.”

This black-tie event begins at 5:30 p.m. with signature cocktails by Snake Oil Cocktail Company and hors d’oeuvres on the Globe’s Copley Plaza. At 6:30 p.m. inside the Old Globe Theatre, Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein will lead a special 90TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION presentation highlighting the Globe’s mission and its impact on the community, followed by a special and exclusive performance by Christopher Jackson. The evening continues with a sumptuous three-course alfresco dinner catered by Urban Kitchen Catering at 8 p.m. and concludes with live music, dancing, and surprises under the stars.

The Old Globe is dedicated to ensuring that theatre remains accessible and impactful for all. Funds raised from the 90TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION will support the Globe’s renowned artistic productions and transformative arts engagement programs, which serve more than 250,000 people annually—including children, families, and individuals across diverse communities, students in Title I schools, veterans, military service members, and people who are incarcerated.

The esteemed 90TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Host Committee and additional sponsors and supporters will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are $1,500 (regular seating) and $2,500 (VIP seating) and include the reception, dinner, special performance, and dancing. Tables of 10 are available starting at $15,000. Underwriting levels, which include tickets to the 90TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, begin at $10,000. Valet parking is included in the price of the ticket.

For sponsorship and ticket information, contact Kassi Tomkins Gray at (619) 684-4146 or events@TheOldGlobe.org.

Comments