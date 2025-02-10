Cherubs Productions Will Host Spring Breakers Play Festival At SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cherubs Productions has announced its inaugural Spring Breakers play festival, which will kick off with two new productions: the world premiere of Swiss Chalet, written and directed by Juliette Markman, and the satirical Reality Beach, co-created by Talia Kai, Lucinda Dunham, and Lauren Slavin. The festival will take place at Soho Playhouse in New York City on March 6, 8, and 9, 2025.

Swiss Chalet is written and directed by Juliette Markman, with Adrian Harris serving as Assistant Director and Aryana Piros as Stage Manager. When an unexpected snowstorm hits Switzerland in the middle of March, two teenagers find themselves alone together in the lobby of a Swiss chalet. With no end in sight, the two strangers decide to befriend each other for the day - after all, it can't get any worse, can it? This intimate drama stars Isa Barrett (The Patient Gloria) and Shiv Pai (Uncut Gems).

Reality Beach is a semi-devised satire that tackles the absurdity of fame, reality TV, and media culture. The play is co-created by Talia Kai, Lucinda Dunham, and Lauren Slavin, with Lucinda Dunham also directing. The ensemble cast includes Braden Misiaszek, Booth McGowan, Darly Murray, Kobe Patrick, Lauren Slavin, Olivia Vitarelli, Patrick Alywn, Sammy Wilbur, and Taylor Fuchs.

The festival will also feature a live musical intermission. Performances will take place on March 6, 8, and 9, 2025, at SoHo Playhouse. Tickets are available through the SoHo Playhouse box office and online.

Comments