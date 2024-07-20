Chelsea MacLaren To Play Sadie In Off-Broadway DUALITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chelsea MacLaren an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, has joined the cast of Duality in the role of Sadie Knightley. The original play is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering, to which Sadie (Ms. MacLaren) arrives late to.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The cast includes Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The Off-Broadway production will open this December at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run.

For more information, please visit www.dualitytheplay.com

