Cecily Strong and Bonnie Milligan to Host A is For’s Annual Fundraiser

A is For’s Broadway Acts for Abortion has revealed the line up for their annual fundraiser being held on Sunday, October 5th at 54 Below.

Hosted by Cecily Strong and Bonnie Milligan, this is going to be an unforgettable, star-studded event, as we come together in solidarity and support of abortion access and reproductive rights. Performers include David Cumming, Andrew Durand, Katie Finneran, Beth Leavel, Javier Muñoz, Julia Murney, Cynthia Nixon, T. Oliver Reid, Jennifer Simard, Bradley Whitford, Dan Lipton, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, and Marissa Rosen. Directed by Greg Santos with music direction by Dan Lipton.

This year, A is For will be amplifying the important work of The Chicago Abortion Fund with a specially themed auction prize. All proceeds from this prize will benefit CAF. Megan Jeyifo, CAF's Executive Director, and Alicia Hurtado, Director of Communications & Advocacy, will be in attendance.

BAfA brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, live auctions, while raising critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice. BAfA is the only Broadway community fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights.