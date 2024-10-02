Cat Cohen, Elizabeth Marvel, Jen Tullock & More to Star in THE 24 HOUR PLAYS at The Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE 24 HOUR PLAYS revealed the first round of artists scheduled to appear in The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway on Monday October 21, 2024 at 7pm at The Town Hall. The annual gala features distinguished artists from the New York entertainment community coming together for one night only to create, rehearse, and perform six new plays.

Artists scheduled to appear include actors Brett Azur ("Young Rock"), Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), Devon Bostick (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), David Burtka ("How I Met Your Mother"), Catherine Cohen ("Only Murders in the Building"), Rachel Dratch ("SNL"), Dylan Gelula ("Smile 2"), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade), Rachel Hilson (Love, Victor), David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer), Elizabeth Marvel ("House of Cards"), Jamie Neumann ("The Deuce") , Larry Owens ("Abbott Elementary"), Jen Tullock ("Severance"), and Constance Zimmer ("UnREAL"); directors include Sherri Eden Barber (Hamilton), Will Frears (Misery), Victor Malana Maog (Her Portmanteau), Pippin Parker (Betrayed), and Gaye Taylor Upchurch (The Last Match); and writers include Mario Correa (N/A), Josh Koenigsberg ("High Fidelity"), Meredith Scardino ("Girls5eva") and Steve Yockey ("The Flight Attendant").

Many more artists will be announced soon.

This year, The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway will honor the inaugural 2007 class of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals with The 24 Hour Plays Creative Community Award. The event co-chairs are 2007 alumni Sherri Eden Barber and Josh Koenigsberg. The full inaugural class and honorees is available here.

"The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals program has become the lifeblood of our organization, growing to include over 500 alumni over 13 summers and it all started with this extraordinary group," said The 24 Hour Plays artistic director Mark Armstrong and managing director Madelyn Paquette. "The inaugural class of 2007 planted a seed that grew into something beyond our wildest dreams, demonstrating how creative communities rise together, a pillar of our mission in all of our work at The 24 Hour Plays. Year 24 is a big one for The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway, so we decided to go big with our honoree list too."

Each production of The 24 Hour Plays kicks off the night before, when artists and production staff gather for a "meet and greet" to get acquainted and generate inspiration for the show. Writers create new short plays overnight, with actors and directors receiving their scripts early in the morning. After a whirlwind day of rehearsals, the curtain rises on six brand new plays performed for a spectacular one night only event.

Tickets for The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway begin at $50 and are available at 24hourplays.org/broadway-2024/.

Comments