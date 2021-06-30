Casting Announced For BLOOD ON MY MOTHER'S APRON

Casting has been announced for "Blood on My Mother's Apron", a new play premiering Off Broadway as part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

Ten years after Jack the Ripper shook British society to its core, another brutal crime hits the headlines: Amelia Dyer is arrested on suspicion of murdering over 300 infants, including her own daughter and son. However, her one surviving child, Polly Dyer may be the key to her mother's conviction - if she can bring herself to remember the past. With the help of her friend Charlotte Cullum and renowned prosecutor Horace Avery, Polly discovers that our traditional ideas of motherhood can often hide an untamable darkness.

Marth Brown leads the cast as Polly Dyer, with Patricia Lawrence as her mother, Amelia Dyer. Rounding out the ensemble are Sean Casey Flanagan as Horace Avery, Amanda Leakey as Charlotte Cullum, Victoria Tucci as Evalina Marmon/Dr. James Scott, and Heather Sawyer as Charles/Dr. Frederick Logan.

Blood on My Mother's Apron is written by Rachel Leighson, directed by Josie McAdam, and produced by Ian McQueen; lighting design by Michael Cunningham, with stage management by Courtney Seyl. Performances take place on September 15th, 17th, and 22nd at 8pm; and September 19th at 2pm. Tickets are available here. Stay up to date with the show on Instagram and Facebook.