Cast of ESTELLA SCROOGE Featured on iHeartRadio Broadway

iHeartRadio Broadway will celebrate the holidays with the cast of Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist, a modern-day take on Charles Dickens' beloved 1843 novella. Estella Scrooge features a book by Tony Award winner John Caird (Les Misérables, Nicholas Nickleby) and Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice), music and lyrics by Gordon and direction by Caird.

Beginning Monday, December 13 at 2PM EST, the interview, conducted by the Director of iHeartRadio Broadway, SJ Arnegger, and featuring Betsy Wolfe, Danny Burstein, Lauren Patten, and Carolee Carmello will be available at www.iHeartRadioBroadway.com. The film also stars Clifton Duncan and Patrick Page.

Because of the pandemic, this group of Broadway royalty did not get together to create this holiday musical. One actor at a time was filmed in New York City, the film was produced on California and Hawaii, it was directed from London and edited in Tokyo.

This virtual cinematic musical theatre adventure was planned and digitally captured entirely during the pandemic, utilizing cutting-edge technology. Estella Scrooge is available to stream on Broadway on Demand (www.BroadwayOnDemand.com) and Streaming Musicals (www.StreamingMusicals.com).

Watch the official trailer for Estella Scrooge below!