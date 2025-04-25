Cast and Tour Schedule Set for Mobile Unit's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Public Theater has revealed the full tour schedule and complete casting for Mobile Unit’s adaptation of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. Director Rebecca Martinez and composer Julian Mesri reunite for their third consecutive year for this new take on the classic tale of love, deception, and misunderstandings, blending Latine influences, original music, and Shakespeare’s timeless wit. Presented mostly in English, with some Spanish language incorporated, this 90-minute, family-friendly production is designed to be accessible to a wide range of audiences.

In its 15th year, this summer’s Mobile Unit will first be performed at correctional facilities, followed by preview performances at Astor Place and a full tour stopping in all five boroughs. Performances are in public plazas and parks in partnership with NYC Parks and other key Public Theater partners for a total of 25 performances. The tour begins Thursday, May 29, and continues through June 29. A complete list of tour dates and additional details follow below.

ABOUT MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING:

Directed by Rebecca Martinez (Mobile Unit’s The Comedy of Errors), this new take on the classic tale of love, deception, and misunderstandings blends Spanish, music, and Shakespeare’s timeless wit. The complete cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING includes returning Mobile Unit and Public Theater alumni Carlo Albán (Borachio/Friar Francis/Musician), Hiram Delgado (Don Pedro/Verges), Robert Marcelo Jiménez (Leonato/Watch), Keren Lugo (Beatrice), Cornelius McMoyler (Dogberry), Sara Ornelas (Margaret/Sexton), and Nathan M. Ramsey (Benedick). Cast members Mayelah Barrera (Hero), Daniel Bravo Hernández (Claudio), Katherine George (Understudy Beatrice, Hero, Margaret/Sexton, Dogberry, Don Juan/Conrade), Jonathan Gabriel Mousset (Understudy: Benedick, Claudio, Leonato/Watch, Don Pedro/Verges, Borachio/Friar Francis/Musician), and Martín Ortiz (Don Juan/Conrade) are all making their Public Theater debuts.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING features scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by Christopher Vergara, sound design by Tye H. Fitzgerald, music and lyrics by Julian Mesri, music direction by Angela Ortiz, prop management by Aisha Hamida, and intimacy direction by Judi Lewis Ockler. Ada Zhang serves as production stage manager, and Bea Perez-Arche is the assistant stage manager.

FULL TOUR SCHEDULE:

May 29-31: Astor Place (Manhattan)

June 3-8: The New York Public Library & Bryant Park (Manhattan)

June 11: Wolfe's Pond Park (Staten Island)

June 12-14: J. Hood Wright Park (Manhattan)

June 15: The Cathedral of St. John The Divine (Manhattan)

June 17-18: Sunset Park (Brooklyn)

June 20: A.R.R.O.W. Field House (Queens)

June 21: Queens Night Market (Queens)

June 22: Roy Wilkins Park (Queens)

June 25: Maria Hernandez Park (Brooklyn)

June 26: St. Mary’s Park (Bronx)

June 27: Travers Park (Queens)

June 28-29: The Peninsula in Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

Comments