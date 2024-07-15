Cast and Creative Team Announced for Britton and The Sting's MAMA At Little Island NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Island has announced the complete cast and creative team for Mama, a new work created and performed by Tony Award-winner Britton Smith and his funk liberation band Britton & The Sting. Mama begins performances on Wednesday, July 24, with the official opening set for Thursday, July 25. Performances will run on Little Island through Sunday, July 28.

Little Island's fifth world premiere at The Amph showcases Britton Smith and Britton & The Sting in an unforgettable five performances debuting 13 new songs created specifically for Little Island, where sonic adventure embodies the transformative power of water, life, and connection.

The band's anthem “Let's Get Drunk and Go to Church,” has reached over 44 countries and has sold-out classic New York City venues including The Apollo, Williamsburg Musical Hall, Rockwood Music Hall, Nublu, and Joe's Pub. The eight-person group recently opened for indie group Sammy Rae & The Friends on their nationwide CAMP: The Tour and have been featured in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Fault Magazine, the New Yorker and more.

Mama is co-directed and choreographed by Emmy Award-winner Ebony Williams, a frequent collaborator with Beyoncé, Doja Cat, and Alicia Keys and the first African American female dancer with the renowned Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet. Mama is also co-directed by LlLLETH, a visual artist, performance and film director, choreographer, and composer trained under Ivo van Hove, Diane Paulus, Lila Neugebauer.

Alongside Smith, Britton & The Sting is made up of Tiffany Mann, Ines Nassara, Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere, Andrew Jagannath, Malachi Mabson, and Josh Roberts. Associate choreography is by Christine Sheppard and music direction is by Jagannath. Scenic design is by Carlos Soto, costume design is by Matsy Stinson, lighting design is by Itohan Edoloyi, and sound design is by Jordana Abrenica. The production stage manager is Buffy.

Mama runs July 24-28 at Little Island's Amph.

Little Island recently announced that an annual, four-month-long summer season of world premieres, which kicked off on June 1, will feature a total of nine newly commissioned pieces. Little Island's new arts program moves towards the future with a commitment to a multi-year roster of original work, all commissioned by and developed at Little Island. Bookended by the premiere of choreographer Twyla Tharp's newest work How Long Blues and a 90-minute remix of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro in which outré opera diva Anthony Roth Costanzo sings every leading role, the season will offer premieres of varying scales across all areas of performance – including music, dance, theater, opera, comedy, jazz, pop, and funk, all outdoors and directly sited on the Hudson River at 14th Street in New York City. The Amph, the park's 700-seat amphitheater, will house larger scale performances at a $25 ticket price, while The Glade, the park's 200-seat venue, will be home to more intimate works, all of which will be completely free to the public.

Tickets to Little Island's summer season of performances are available for purchase on littleislandtickets.com, TodayTix.com, or by downloading the TodayTix app.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Britton Smith (Creator) is a Tony Award-winning advocate, a musical artist, leads the acclaimed funk liberation band Britton & The Sting delivering sold-out performances at iconic venues like Apollo Music Cafe, Rockwood Music Hall, and Joes Pub. Their music has garnered recognition from Vanity Fair, Vogue, Fault Magazine, and The New Yorker. Notably featured in Paper Magazine's "Bops Only" and NPR Tiny Desk Submission Top Pick. As the Co-Founder/President of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), Britton unites art with advocacy, addressing crucial policy issues. Acting credits include STARZ's "Run the World" and Broadway hits like Be More Chill and Shuffle Along. A featured soloist on PBS 50th Anniversary Great Performances. Currently, Britton is developing a REVIVAL Tour with The Sting and exploring the mystical relationship between Black Gay men and their Grandmothers. Follow @brittonsmithworld for the latest updates.

The Sting band features co- writers Josh Dawson (keys), Joshua Roberts (drums), Tiffany Mann (vocals), Ines Nassara (vocals), and Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere (bass) Andrew Jagannath (guitar) Among others. Many others.

Ebony Williams (Co-Director and Choreographer). Known for her work with renowned Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet as the company's first African American female dancer, and as a pop culture icon featured in Beyoncé's “Single Ladies.” Emmy Award-winning Ebony Williams has quickly positioned herself as Hollywood's go-to Choreographer. Williams' choreography credits include: "Sneakerella" (Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography, Disney+), Choreographer of Doja Cat's (Scarlet Tour), Choreographer of Doja Cat's (2023 & 2021 MTV VMA's) and Co-Choreographer of Doja Cat's (2022 Coachella performance). Choreographer for Alicia Keys (2021 KEYS promo tour), Beyoncé (Black is King), Tate McRae (MTV EMA Performance), Additional Choreography for Beyoncé's (Renaissance World Tour), Associate Choreographer for the In The Heights feature film. Theatre: Choreographer (Toni Stone, Huntington Theatre), Choreographer (Fangirls, Lyric Hammersmith London), Associate Choreographer "Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway/National Tour. Commercials/Brand choreography: Grove, US Open, Alice + Olivia and Lululemon. Looking ahead, Williams has numerous projects in development across television, film, theatre, and opera.

LILLETH (they/them) (Co-Director) is a director, choreographer, and visual artist working across film, theater, music, opera, and immersive installations to build somatic, surrealist, liberatory experiences. LILLETH's art and direction has been shown at The Kitchen NYC, Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, NOWNESS.com, The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA LA, Abrons Art Center, Berghain (Berlin), CPR - Center for Performance Research, Superblue, The Bushwick Starr, DAAD Galarie, BAX, Ars Nova, La Mama, and National Sawdust, among others. LILLETH trained on projects at Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Public Theatre, The Park Avenue Armory, The Louvre, and St. Ann's Warehouse, among others. StudioLilleth.com

Malachi Mabson (Performer/Piano Arranger) is a free-spirited musician/producer from Lexington Kentucky. Born into a family of talented musicians and growing up in church, he began to play piano at the age of 13. Playing in church afforded him the opportunity to learn many necessary skills that would thrust him into an illustrious career in the music industry. He moved to New York city in 2019 and has worked with many notable artist such as Yebba, Jack Harlow, The Kid Laroi, Lucky Day, and many others. Outside of his collaborative work, Malachi is also one half of Down to Mars, the band formed with his great friend and collaborator Jewan Clay.

Tiffany Mann (Performer). Singer/Songwriter and award-winning actress Tiffany Mann is no stranger to the spotlight. The combination of homegrown gospel, classical training, and playful sensibilities created her Signature Sound. She has appeared on Broadway in Waitress the Musical and Be More Chill (original Broadway cast). She has also been in television shows including “Orange Is the New Black,” “New Amsterdam,” and NBC's “Rise.” Ms. Mann's mission is to bring joy infused healing through storytelling, activism, and song. Listen to her new single “Do It Anyway” on all streaming platforms! @iamtiffanymann

Ines Nassara (Performer). New York: “Saturday Night Live”: BGVs for Post Malone and Fleet Foxes, Kate Spade Summer Launch Commercial (Vocalist), BGVs for Cynthia Erivo: Today Show, AJ Mitchell: BGVs for MTV VMA's, 54 Below: Wildwood Reading; BGVs Cynthia Erivo: Stonewall Anniversary at Hudson Yard, BGVS: Dre Scott. London: BGVs and Solo Feature: Troy Bar, Ciro's, Pizza Express Live. DC Area: Signature Theatre: RENT, Spunk, Crossing, Aftershock (Signature in the Schools), SKBSTD reading with Bruce Hornsby, U.G.L.Y. reading; Keegan Theatre: Hair (Helen Hayes nomination Best Supporting Actress); Ford's Theatre: Freedom's Song, 110 in the Shade, Ragtime (Helen Hayes winner: Ensemble), The Wiz (Helen Hayes Nomination: Ensemble); Kennedy Center Washington National Opera: Lost in the Stars; Olney Theatre Center: Once on this Island. instagram:@ines.nassa || www.inesnassara.com

Josh Roberts (Performer) was recognized as the #3 up and coming drummer in the world by Modern Drummer. Based in NYC, Josh performs regularly with artist such as Tituss Burgess, Natalie Weiss, Gracie McGraw, and many others. Josh can be seen performing on Broadway shows, and on tour with Loren Allred, and VÉRITÉ. Josh has been performing and writing with Britton and the Sting since its inception.

Christine Sheppard (Associate Choreographer) is an NYC based performer, choreographer and writer. Her professional performance credits include work on and off Broadway and music videos. She has presented her own choreography at events throughout the city, such as the Steps Beyond Foundation Choreography Lab. She has been a member of The Sting family since 2018 and has a deep love for the music and it's message. Christine is currently working on her first poem book titled "20 Something in the 20 Somethings". Check out her website for more: www.chrisnshep.com. IG: @chrisnshep

Carlos J Soto (Scenic Design) is a NYC-based designer and creative director. Since 1997 he has collaborated with Robert Wilson, most recently Der Messias (Gran Teatre del Liceu). With Solange, the film and concert tour for When I Get Home, and In Past Pupils and Smiles at the 2019 Venice Biennial. With director Zack Winokur: The Black Clown (American Repertory Theater); Only An Octave Apart(St. Ann's Warehouse). Recent opera: Intelligence (Houston Grand Opera), L'Orfeo and Tristan und Isolde (Santa Fe Opera), Proximity: A Trio of New American Operas (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Die Walküre (Detroit Opera), Tosca (Wermland Opera), La Calisto (Glimmerglass Opera).

Matsy Stinson (Costume Design) is an artist, costume designer and stylist for live performance, film, and digital media. Her work has been seen in operas, plays & musicals at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, La Mama, A.R.T., BAM and The New Ohio among others. Screen projects include feature films A Case of Blue and Sleepaway Slasher, and a series of fashion videos for Hearst Media, as well as music videos and branded content. She is a resident artist with The Exquisite Corpse Company, where she designs site-specific performances and installation art. Additionally, she serves as the Director of Costume Education at Pace University.

Itohan Edoloyi (Lighting Design) is a designer and artist whose work is rooted in community and culture, aiming to continue storytelling in non-traditional ways through the lens of light and immersion. She designs for theatre, dance, music performances, installations and public works. Itohan has co-curated The Social Sculpture Project at Lincoln Center and is the lead curator for InLight Collective. Her work as an artist has been presented at JACK Arts, LaMAMA Galleria and Brooklyn Arts Terminal and as curator published by Rosco Spectrum and mentioned in Vogue Philippines. Recipient of the 2021 Lilly Award and 2018 Gilbert V. Hemsley Lighting Internship. itohanedoloyi.com.

Jordana Abrenica (Sound Design) is a sound artist from Texas now based in NYC. She is thrilled to be back at Little Island after serving as their A1 for their inaugural season in 2021. She is currently Head Audio for the musical SUFFS on Broadway. She has been working with Britton And The Sting since 2020 and is so grateful to be in this journey with them. Previous design credits include: Push Party (The Hearth Theatre Co.), Francois and The Rebels (The Public Theatre, DTWG), Britton And The Sting At Second Stage Theatre, Glory Days in Concert (Keen Theatre, Symphony Space) To Feel A Thing (NY Live Arts).

Buffy (Production Stage Manager) is an artist and writer producing work about living horrors and dying beauties. She works on all sides of stage and screen. buffysierra.com

ABOUT LITTLE ISLAND

Little Island, the 2.4-acre park that sits along the Hudson River, opened in May 2021 and has since been enjoyed by 4.6 million visitors. In 2013, Barry Diller, in partnership with Hudson River Park Trust leadership, embarked on the unique opportunity to envision a solution for the repair and reactivation of Pier 54, which had been badly damaged by Hurricane Sandy. The park was designed as an entirely new type of public space for New York, one that would create an immersive experience of nature and art. Born from a collaboration of the UK-based Heatherwick Studio and the New York-based landscape architecture firm MNLA, led by Signe Nielsen, the park's imaginative design offers all New Yorkers and visitors a new public space that is dynamic, captivating, and restorative.



Little Island is operated year-round by a 50-member staff co-helmed by Producing Artistic Director Zack Winokur and Executive Director Laura Clement.

Comments