Cast Set for FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical Concert at City College Center for the Arts

The cast for = Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical, has been officially revealed. This musical event will take place at the City College Center for the Arts in Aaron Davis Hall – Marian Anderson Theater on September 24–25, 2025 at 7 pm. Featuring an impressive lineup of talent, the concert dramatizes the story of the 1961 Freedom Rides, a crucial chapter in American civil rights history.

The cast includes Olivia LaBarge, Marcel Joshua, Aja Downing, Steven Sawan, Tyler Hardwick, Traven Harrington, Andreas Wyder, Da’Zaria Harris, and Meagan Flint. Each cast member will portray an interracial group of young activists who risked their lives to challenge segregation and ignite a national movement, embodying the spirit and determination of those who participated in the original Freedom Rides. Their performances will bring to life the intense emotions and historical significance of this pivotal moment in history.

The concert is directed by Richard Allen, an award-winning composer, filmmaker, and playwright, and musically directed by conductor and composer Ahmed Alabaca, with book by Richard Allen and music and lyrics by Richard Allen and Taran Gray. Freedom Riders was honored with Best Music at the 2017 New York Musical Festival, alongside multiple other NYMF accolades. It has since gained national attention for its emotional resonance and historical precision.

The concert will also announce the recipients of the John Lewis Award of Freedom. This prestigious recognition celebrates individuals whose work reflects the lifelong fight for justice, equality, and nonviolent change exemplified by the late Congressman John Lewis. The award recipients will be celebrated for their contributions to continuing the legacy of the Freedom Riders and the vision of a more just society.

The concert is inspired by the original Freedom Rides, which were integrated bus rides through the South aimed at testing and defying segregation laws. These college-age activists faced violent opposition, unjust arrests, and a government slow to act, yet their commitment to nonviolent protest and unwavering resolve altered the course of American history. Through storytelling and musical expression, Freedom Riders transforms this historical narrative into an essential viewing experience for modern audiences.

As the concert approaches, excitement continues to build around the opportunity to witness this unique blend of history and art. Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical Concert promises to be a memorable event that not only entertains but also educates, reminding audiences of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of civil rights and the ongoing journey toward equality.