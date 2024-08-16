Cast Set for DARK LADIES at the Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Be Bold! Productions has revealed the cast for its Off-Broadway debut of Dark Ladies: Ghostly Tales by Gothic Ladies. An original play with vignettes based on the works of famous women writers of the past, Dark Ladies will run Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre Sept 21 - Nov 3, 2024.

Step into the macabre worlds of classic authors such as Edith Wharton, Emily Brontë, and Mary Howitt as their short stories and poems come to life onstage. Their separate tales are woven together into an evening of dark mysteries and spinetingling ghost stories.

Starring in Dark Ladies are Eric Fletcher (Jules, Francis), Sue-Ellen Mandell (Louise, Miss Mary Pask), Andrea Woodbridge (Collette, Charlotte), Lexie Showalter (Mme. Moreau, Skelton, Katie), Shino Frances (Spider, Julia, Elise), Avery Ilardi (Fly, Skelton), Rosie Ilardi (Sarah) and Brenda Bell (Narrator).

The creative team of Dark Ladies are Brenda Bell (playwright and director) Michael Sgouros (composer), Dustin Schlairet (choreographer), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), and Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer). Stage management members are Nicholas Thomas (Production Stage Manager), Kelley Alogna (Assistant Stage Manager), and Alex Wade (Production Asst.), and Production Team members are Charlene Ilardi (Group Sales) and Andrea Woodbridge (Marketing and Promotions).

Embrace the macabre and mystery of Dark Ladies Sept 21 - Nov 3, 2024, Fridays and Saturdays at 7p / Sundays at 2p with additional matinee performances on Sat Sept 21 & 28 at 3p, Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

Tickets are available at: www.BeBoldNY.com

