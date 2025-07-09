Cast Set For SULFUR BOTTOM at The Jerry Orbach Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playwright Rishi Varma has announced the cast for his eco-gothic drama, Sulfur Bottom, which is coming to The Jerry Orbach Theater. This powerful production explores environmental collapse through a family's perspective over four decades. The cast features talented performers Kendyl Davis, Kevin Richard Best, Joyah Dominique, Eric Easter, Feyisola Soetan, and Isaiah Joseph, each bringing their unique skills to this powerful narrative.

Sulfur Bottom will premiere at The Jerry Orbach Theater, located at The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street. Previews are scheduled for Wednesday, August 13th and Sunday, August 16th, leading up to the official opening night on August 20th. Performances will take place on Wednesdays at 7:30 PM and Saturdays at 1 PM, allowing audiences to engage with this vital story of survival and resilience.

Bold, surreal, and emotionally raw, Sulfur Bottom is a new eco-gothic drama that explores the quiet devastation of environmental collapse through the eyes of one family over 40 years. Set within a decaying home on the edge of industrial sprawl, the play transforms the slow violence of pollution into something both intimate and unsettling. It reveals the profound impact of environmental neglect on personal relationships and the struggle to hold onto love and memory in a changing world.

Rishi Varma's inspiration for Sulfur Bottom stems from a deep contemplation of what it means to stay in a place that one loves, even when it feels increasingly unhealthy. This exploration of theatrical absurdity offers a striking meditation on legacy, denial, and survival in a poisoned world, resonating with contemporary audiences facing environmental crises. Varma's work challenges viewers to reflect on their own connections to home and the planet, making it a timely and essential piece of theater.

The cast of Sulfur Bottom brings together a talented group of young actors, including Kendyl Davis, who portrays the central character, searching for a way out of the toxic landscape, Kevin Richard Best, the fumbling patriarch trying to cement his legacy, and Joyah Dominique, the no-filter tornado of energy who struggles to find her own footing. Feyisola Soetan, Eric Easter, and Isaiah Joseph complete the cast, delivering a compelling portrait of family and environmental struggle in this evocative new work.

As the anticipation builds for the debut of Sulfur Bottom, audiences can prepare for an experience that is not just a theatrical performance, but a catalyst for conversation about the environment and its impact on our lives. In the words of Rishi Varma, “The climate crisis doesn't always arrive with a bang. Sometimes it leaks, drips, accumulates. Sulfur Bottom is about what it means to live in that slow accumulation of poison, of memory, of silence… and how we find ways to keep living inside it.”