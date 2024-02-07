Cast And Creative Team Set For THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST at The Tank

Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist will begin performances on February 22 and run through March 17 at The Tank's 56 Seat Theater.

Cast And Creative Team Set For THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST at The Tank The Tank has revealed the cast and creative for the World Premiere of Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist, by Andy Boyd (Occupy Prescott) and directed by Jake Beckhard (What Else is True?), one of the Spring 2024 Core Productions for their 20th Anniversary season. Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist will begin performances on February 22 and run through March 17 at The Tank's 56 Seat Theater.

The cast for Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist will include Michael Jay Henry (Bad Education), Jeff Gonzalez (“Big Sky”), Charlie Hurtt (terrace play), Evan Maltby (Out Man in Santiago), and Ben Schrager (1001 Nights: A Love Story About Loving Stories).

Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist will feature scenic and prop design by M Picciuto, costume design by Madeline Rosaler, and lighting and video design by Leanna Keyes. Violet Woundy is the Stage Manager, Charlotte Dow is the Marketing Consultant, and Alex Kopnick is the Assistant Director. Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist is produced by The Tank, Vick Liu, and Rachel Ackerman, and co-produced by Mark Armstrong, Artistic Director of The 24 Hour Plays.

Co-producer Mark Armstrong shared, “We think of conservative politics emanating from what we now call 'red states,' but Andy's play masterfully shows how one strand of this thought emerged right here in New York City. Three Scenes takes us from Brooklyn's radical left in 1939 to the burgeoning ‘neoconservative' movement in 1980, which would have an enormous impact on world affairs in the next century. Jake Beckhard is an extraordinary director whose work should be seen and supported. Recently, I've been inspired by my peers to help produce the work of fellow artists. As a theater director and labor organizer, this was the project I wanted to support."

Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist traces the forty-year story of Lev Trachtenberg from idealistic youth to hard-core reactionary. We first meet Lev in 1939 as a leftist firebrand at City College. But after finding himself on the other side of the picket lines in the campus rebellions of the 1960s, he finds himself zealously embracing the Reagan Right. This horrifies his one-time comrades, who wonder: has Lev abandoned his old ideals, or held onto them too tightly as the world around him changed? Three Scenes is a play about politics, literature, and the corrosive power of success in America.

The performance schedule is as follows: February 22, 23, 25, and 29, March 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15 and 16 at 7pm;

February 24, and March 3 and 17 at 3pm.

Tickets begin at $25 and are available at www.thetanknyc.org/20th-anniversary-season




