Cady Huffman and More to Kick Off Prospect Musicals' IGNITE FEST

Prospect Musicals is launching their new residency at Baruch Performing Arts Center with the IGNITE Concert Festival, running from March 27 – April 13, 2025. Kicking off the festival lineup, Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) stars in the one-woman musical Marguerite – In Concert and Broadway Barkada presents a concert featuring six new work-in-process musicals created by Filipino artists. March 27th will be a special invited launch event for Charter Members and other members of the Prospect Musicals core community.

Prospect celebrates Women’s History Month on Friday, March 28th at 7:30pm with this special encore concert presentation of Marguerite, a new musical with book and lyrics by Anton Dudley and music by Michael Cooper, based on the adventurous life of fearless pioneer – and Canada's first female saint – Marguerite Bourgeoys. Through soaring song this one-woman musical, starring Cady Huffman in a role she originated in 2019, recounts Marguerite's death-defying journey to bring liberated women to the New World and help build the city of Montreal. The concert is directed by Dev Bondarin and music directed by Yan Li.

"Marguerite is a 17th century, feminist nun. I love that about her,” said Cady Huffman. “She’s tough and loving and stubborn and open to change. She’s committed to her religion, but it doesn’t get in the way of her faith. Anton Dudley and Michael Cooper have written a challenging and very moving piece, and I’m thrilled to return to this role and collaborate again with Dev Bondarin and Prospect Musicals.”

On Saturday, March 29th at 7:30pm, Broadway Barkada takes the festival stage. “The future of Filipino storytelling depends on the voices we uplift today. By creating and championing new works by Filipino writers, we not only honor our rich history but also carve out space for our stories on the global stage,” said Broadway Barkada’s co-founder Liz Casasola. “Broadway Barkada’s mission is to amplify our narratives, nurture our artists, and ensure that the Filipino experience is seen, heard, and celebrated. We are grateful to partner with Prospect Musicals in this shared commitment to bringing these stories to life.”

Join Broadway Barkada for an evening showcasing songs from and the creators of new work-in-process musicals created by Filipino artists:

Prison Dancer, by Romeo Candido & Carmen De Jesus

An award-winning show inspired by the true story of the Cebu Dancing Inmates – whose choreographed performance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” became one of YouTube’s first viral sensations – and how a prisoner named Lola brings purpose and joy to a group of inmates through song and dance.

Based on the songs of Laura Dadap’s father, a leading folk guitarist of his generation and one of the last musicians performing in a traveling art form known as the “pastores,” Death of the Pastores is a coming-of-middle-age story about a family who goes back home to the Philippines, where secrets are unearthed.

There Were Lights, by Albert Guerzon & Christian Almiron

A compelling story of two men overcoming grief, and a young boy's search for his loved ones in the afterlife – reminding us that we have angels all around us and that we can all believe in them differently.

Larry, the Musical, by Sean Kana, Bryan Pangilinan & Gayle Romasanta

Larry, the Musical brings to life the powerful, untold story of Larry Itliong, the Filipino American labor leader who led the 1965 Delano Grape Strike and co-founded the iconic United Farm Workers union.

Performing Filipina by Lianah Sta. Ana

In Performing Filipina, six Filipinas piece together history, memory, and identity, finding new meaning in their relation to themselves, their communities, and each other.

Dear America and On This Side of the World, by Paulo K Tiról

Dear America is a new musical based on the memoir by immigration activist Jose Antonio Vargas who, after building a successful career in journalism and winning the Pulitzer Prize, came out as undocumented in an essay in the New York Times Magazine.

In On This Side of the World, a woman flies from Manila to New York City with a one-way ticket and a suitcase full of stories collected from immigrants who came before her. The show captures snapshots of the immigrant experience, showing how stories embolden us to face unknown futures.

As previously announced, in celebration of their 25th anniversary, Prospect Musicals is offering an introductory Charter Membership through 5/25/25 for just $25 (regular price: $50) providing year-round savings on Prospect ticket prices, plus member benefits for those enrolled. Visit ProspectMusicals.org for details and to purchase.

A detailed schedule of events in Prospect Musicals’ IGNITE Concert Festival is below:

Thurs, March 27, 6-9p

Open House Launch Event

Free invitation for Members. Meet Prospect artists and enjoy select performances on stage.

Fri, March 28 at 7:30p

Marguerite - In Concert

Featuring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman

Book and Lyrics by Anton Dudley, Music by Michael Cooper

Sat, March 29 at 7:30p

Broadway Barkada - In Concert

An evening showcasing songs from new musicals in development created by Filipino artists.

Sun, March 30 at 3p

Women of WICKED

A panel discussion event exploring the female characters in the phenomenon that is Wicked.

Weds, April 2 at 7:30p

Cherry Orchard - In Concert

A feminist, multi-racial re-imagining of Anton Chekhov's play through a folk and jazz score. Book, Music and Lyrics by Emily Xu Hall.

Fri, April 4 at 7:30p

YUKON, HO! In Concert

Created by Bandits on the Run

This indie-folk-americana musical follows a ragtag group of Black prospectors seeking a fortune to call their own during the infamous Yukon Gold Rush.

Sat, April 5 at 7:30p

We Foxes, In Concert

A musical thriller by Ryan Scott Oliver

Missouri, 1945: Willa, a tough orphan girl, discovers the dark secrets of her new home and must fight to survive. Featuring Kerstin Anderson, Phillippe Arroyo, Benji Santiago, Heath Saunders, Katie Thompson, and more! Presented by Actor Therapy New Works & Very Intense Productions.

Sun, April 6 at 3p

We Foxes, In Concert

Mon, April 7 at 7p

The Musicals of Peter Mills: 25 Years of Song & Story

A benefit concert for Prospect's New Works Programming. Enjoy songs from over a dozen original shows by one of the company’s award-winning founding artists.

Thurs, April 10 at 7:30p

The Battle of Blythe Road, In Concert

Presented with On The Quays

A new rock musical is inspired by a turn-of-the-20th-century secret society. Book, Music and Lyrics by Hannah Fairchild.

Fri, April 11 at 6p

Artist Talk: THE TROUPE

Free for members.

Peter Mills & Cara Reichel discuss their latest original show, inspired by characters from commedia and Shakespeare.

Sun, April 13 at 2p

Amberland, In Concert

Presented with Ring of Keys

A captivating work-in-process folk musical about identity, self-love, and discovering a new kind of family. Music, Lyrics & Book by Will Shishmanian.

