COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE and BIRTHRIGHT Join MCC Theater 2025-26 Season

MCC Theater has revealed two new plays for their 2025-26 Season. In February 2026, MCC Theater will present Cold War Choir Practice in a co-production with Clubbed Thumb and Page 73, a play with music by Ro Reddick and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams.

In June 2026, MCC Theater will present the New York premiere of Birthright by Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector (Eureka Day) and directed by Teddy Bergman (KPOP). Birthright will begin performances in June 2026.

Birthright is ambitious, intimate, and deeply personal—a play that courageously grapples with identity, responsibility, and belief in ways that are provocative, piercing, and deeply illuminating. Jonathan and Teddy have created something sensitive and powerful, and MCC is the ideal home for its New York debut. MCC has always championed bold new writing that provokes conversation and builds community, and we’re proud to support them in premiering this urgent and resonant work,” says Sonia Friedman and Jenny Gersten in a joint statement.

Both productions will take place in MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater. Casting, creative teams, dates, and ticket on sale information for both productions will be announced at a later date.

MCC Theater Patrons and Subscribers have early access to tickets, and 2025-26 Season subscriptions are now on sale. 3-Show Packages include Caroline, Cold War Choir Practice, and Birthright starting at $202.50. For more information about MCC’s Patron program, please e-mail Vinny Martini at vmartini@mcctheater.org. Ticket information can be found at mcctheater.org.

More details on MCC Theater’s 2025-26 Season:

Currently in previews in MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater is the World Premiere of Caroline byPreston Max Allen (We Are the Tigers) and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer (Dead Outlaw; Good Night, and Good Luck). Starring Amy Landecker, River Lipe-Smith, and Chloë Grace Moretz, Caroline will open on Tuesday September 30 for an extended run through Sunday November 2, 2025.

A Co-Production with Clubbed Thumb and Page 73

COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

A Play with Music by Ro Reddick

Directed by Knud Adams

Previews Begin February 21, 2026

Opening Night is March 10, 2026

Limited Run Through March 29, 2026

Newman Mills Theater

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Pound Puppy, a Speak + Spell, and a nuclear radiation detector.

A young girl is embroiled in intrigue when her estranged uncle, a prominent Black conservative, brings his mysteriously ill wife home for the holidays. A fugue of Reaganomics, espionage, roller disco, and cults—underscored by the cryptic Syracuse, NY chapter of the Seedlings of Peace Children’s Chorus.

Cold War Choir Practice was a New York Times Critic’s Pick during its 2025 run at Clubbed Thumb’s Summerworks, with Laura Collins-Hughes saying the play is “...infused with choral music and spiked with espionage.”

BIRTHRIGHT

By Jonathan Spector

Directed by Teddy Bergman

Previews Begin June 4, 2026

Opening Night is June 24, 2026

Limited Run Through July 12, 2026

Newman Mills Theater

What begins as a reunion among six young friends after a Birthright trip to Israel becomes, over the span of nearly two decades, an exploration of identity, memory, and what it means to belong. As these friends grow up and the world around them shifts in ways they could never have imagined, they find themselves confronting seismic questions: How do we carry the weight of history? How do we define who we are, and who we want to be? And what happens when the narratives we inherit no longer fit the lives we’re living?

Birthright is produced by Special Arrangement with Jenny Gersten and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Birthright was commissioned and developed by Miami New Drama. World Premiere presented by Miami New Drama, April 2024, Michel Hausmann-Artistic Director; Nicholas Richberg-Managing Director.