CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL Comes to Life on Stage

Chicken Soup for the Soul is coming to the stage! The world's favorite storyteller, publisher of the famous book series, is bringing its positive message for teens to life through live theater. Chicken Soup for the Soul has teamed up with Stellation Entertainment to turn its popular stories for teens into musical theater. These shows will be distributed worldwide by Concord Theatricals for performances by schools, amateurs and professional performers. More information can be found at www.chickensoupforthesoulmusicaltheater.com.

Each one-act musical is approximately 40 minutes in length. They can be used as part of literacy or drama classes and are all designed to promote social and emotional learning (SEL) skills. These six "mini musicals" can be presented individually or grouped together to create a theatrical event around themes that resonate with teens. Schools and performing organizations will be able to choose shows with a variety of social themes and casting options and be able to create a customized theatrical evening.

"These musicals have been years in the making and are designed to easily fit into educators' SEL programs, in terms of time and budget. We are thrilled with the contemporary music and lyrics that bring our stories to life, and look forward to these plays becoming an important part of students' middle school and high school years, just as our books for teens have been for more than two decades," said Amy Newmark, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Chicken Soup for the Soul.

"We believe that live theater can touch a student's heart like no other medium can. Our passion is to give every student the opportunity to discover their own voice though these stories. These musicals speak to the heart of what teens are experiencing every day. Each musical is both a deeply personal experience and an expression of universal themes such as friendship, bullying, body image, personal values, inclusion, and self-discovery. This series of musicals was created to be flexible and work in a wide variety of situations. Everyone who worked on this project over the last few years, including Amy Newmark and Bill Rouhana from Chicken Soup for the Soul, Bill Gaden and Imogen Lloyd Webber from Concord Theatricals and the amazing writing teams, have shared the same vision of making theater a real part of every student's life," said William Meade, president of Stellation Entertainment.





