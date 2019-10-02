CHALK Returns To NYC At The Kraine Theatre

After wowing audiences and critics at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Alex Curtis' "CHALK" plays Fringe BYOV, October 5th - 27th.

"CHALK" is a clown play in the style of the classic silent-film era comedians like Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. Using only a few simple props and a pocket full of chalk, Alex sweeps his audiences into a hand-drawn world where anything can happen. A playful blend of Charlie Chaplin and "Harold and the Purple Crayon," "CHALK" is a whimsical physical comedy that captures the imaginations of audiences of all ages.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-a-silent-comedy-fringebyov-tickets-71227897559





