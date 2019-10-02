CHALK Returns To NYC At The Kraine Theatre

Article Pixel Oct. 2, 2019  

After wowing audiences and critics at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Alex Curtis' "CHALK" plays Fringe BYOV, October 5th - 27th.

"CHALK" is a clown play in the style of the classic silent-film era comedians like Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. Using only a few simple props and a pocket full of chalk, Alex sweeps his audiences into a hand-drawn world where anything can happen. A playful blend of Charlie Chaplin and "Harold and the Purple Crayon," "CHALK" is a whimsical physical comedy that captures the imaginations of audiences of all ages.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-a-silent-comedy-fringebyov-tickets-71227897559



